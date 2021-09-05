Global Biopesticides Market to reach USD 10.3 billion by 2025 and will multiply at impressive CAGR of 15.43%  by 2025.

Global Biopesticides Market is valued approximately USD 3.3 billion in 2017 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 15.43% over the forecast period 2018-2025. Government regulation on the usage of chemicals is the key trend that are responsible for the wide adoption of Biopesticides globally.

Global biopesticides market is significantly driven by growth prospects for organic foods. According to the Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture in 2018, United States continues to be the largest market for organic foods across the world representing around 48% of the total, followed by France 8% and Germany 12%.

In 2016, Organic products exceeded to 5% of total sales and sales of organic commodities increase 23% as compared to previous year. Additionally, demand for organic beef, chicken and dairy products continues to rise, has resulted in an annual increase in organic soybean and corn imports around 33% per year. As a result, the demand and adoption of biopesticides would increase considering the rise in awareness regarding hazards caused by chemical pesticides and environmental concerns thereby, aiding the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2018-2025. Further, rapid growth in bio-control seed treatment solutions and growth prospects in developing regions such as South America and Asia-Pacific offers lucrative growth prospects for the global Biopesticides market globally over the forecast period. However, low shelf life of biopesticides is the major factor that impede the growth of global Biopesticides market.

On The Basis Of Segmentation

The Biopesticides market is segmented into type, source, mode of application, formulation and crop. The type segment of global Biopesticides market is classified into bioinsecticides, bioherbicides, bionematicides, biofungicides and others. Based on source segment, the biopesticides market is diversified into microbial pesticides, biochemical pesticides

and beneficial insects.

On The Basis Of Application

The market is classified into seed treatment, soil treatment, foliar spray and post-harvest of which foliar spray holds the leading position as it is extensively used to minimize the issues pf leaching in soil and prompt a rapid response in crop plants at farms. The formulation segment includes dry and liquid as its segment. Further, on the basis of crop segment the biopesticides market is bifurcated into cereals & grains, oilseeds & pulses, fruits & vegetables and other crops of which fruits & vegetables dominates the market due to mostly eaten without industrial processing.

The regional analysis of Biopesticides Market is considered for the key regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and ROW. North America have occupied major share in the global Biopesticides market. Major reasons for the dominance of North America is growing regulations on chemical usage. Whereas, Europe is expected to emerge as the fastest growing region in terms of market share. The growth of Europe region is witnessed owing to growing regulations on chemical usage and maximum residue limit. Also, ban on the use of glyphosate, neonicotinoids and paraquat is expected to supplement the growth of the European biopesticides industry.

The leading market players include-

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Bioinsecticides

Bacillus Thuringiensis

Beauveria Bassiana

Verticillium Lecanii

Metarhizium Anisopliae

Biofungicides

Microbial Biofungicides

Biochemical Fungicides

Bionematicides

Microbials

Biochemicals

Others

By Source:

Microbial Pesticides

Biochemical Pesticides

Beneficial Insects



By Mode of application:

Foliar Spray

Soil Treatment

Seed Treatment

Post-Harvest

Soil Treatment

By Formulation:

Dry

Liquid

By Crop:

Cereals & Grains

Oilseeds & Pulses

Fruits & Vegetables

Others

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

ROAPEC

LAMEA

Brazil

Mexico

ROW

Middle East & Africa

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:



Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Biopesticides Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

