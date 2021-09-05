The Global Concrete Surface Retarders Market was valued at USD 70.08 million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 95.72 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4% from 2019 to 2026.

What is Concrete Surface Retarders?

Concrete Surface Retarders are the product that are primarily applied to fresh concrete in order to delay the setting process chemically, without affecting setting rate of the underlying cement. These products are easy to apply and effectively works in a very limited time. In the report, the market outlook section mainly encompasses fundamental dynamics of the market which include drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges faced by the industry. Drivers and Restraints are intrinsic factors whereas opportunities and challenges are extrinsic factors of the market.

Factors such as growing demand for green buildings, growing infrastructure investment & industrialization and rising urban population have been driving the global concrete surface retarders market. On the other hand, risky construction activities might hamper the overall growth at a global level.

The concrete surface retarders market report involves some of the insightful predictions over the scope of the market and some prospects over growth. The concrete surface retarders market offers the thorough analysis of market segmentation and involves the past revenue and future forecasts. The report offers numerous key strategies adopted by key players coupled with some prominent trends, which are impacting on the growth. Along with this, it explains important information of these prominent players.

Global Concrete Surface Retarders Market Competitive Landscape

The “Global Concrete Surface Retarders Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on global market including some of the major players as given below:

• Sika AG

• BASF SA

• Mapei AS

• CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V

Our market analysis also entails a section solely dedicated for such major players wherein our analysts provide an insight to the financial statements of all the major players, along with its product benchmarking and SWOT analysis. The competitive landscape section also includes key development strategies, market share and market ranking analysis of the above mentioned players globally.

Table of content

1 INTRODUCTION OF GLOBAL CONCRETE SURFACE RETARDERS MARKET

1.1 Overview of the Market

1.2 Scope of Report

1.3 Assumptions

2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET RESEARCH

3.1 Data Mining

3.2 Validation

3.3 Primary Interviews

3.4 List of Data Sources

4 GLOBAL CONCRETE SURFACE RETARDERS MARKET OUTLOOK

4.1 Overview

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.3 Porters Five Force Model

4.4 Value Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Framework

5 GLOBAL CONCRETE SURFACE RETARDERS MARKET, BY RAW MATERIAL

5.1 Overview

5.2 Organic Agents

5.3 Inorganic Agents

6 GLOBAL CONCRETE SURFACE RETARDERS MARKET, BY TYPE

6.1 Overview

6.2 Water-based

6.3 Solvent-based

7 GLOBAL CONCRETE SURFACE RETARDERS MARKET, BY APPLICATION

7.1 Overview

7.2 Residential

7.3 Commercial

Continue….

