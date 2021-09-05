Global Crohn’s Disease Treatment Market: By Drug Class, Distribution Channel, Industry Drivers, Dynamics, Trends, Share, Size and Competitor Analysis 2013 to 2017 and Forecast 2018 to 2024

Global Crohn’s Disease Treatment Market

Crohn’s disease belongs to a condition called inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) that causes inflammation and damage to the digestive tract. Crohn’s disease usually affects at the end of small intestine and beginning of colon, but inflammation may occur anywhere along the digestive tract. Crohn’s disease may be hereditary or develop due to the malfunctioning of the immune system. Currently there is no cure for crohn’s disease. However, there are many treatments to manage disease symptoms. Inflammation, ulcers, bowel obstruction, malnutrition, colon cancer, and anal fissures are some of the complications associated with the disease. Surgery and drug therapy are some of the treatment options available to treat Crohn’s disease. Some of the anti-inflammatory drugs used to treat crohn’s disease include, corticosteroids and oral 5-aminosalicylates.

The prime driver for Crohn’s disease treatment market is increase in number of people being infected by the disease. In addition, increase in demand for biologics and high unmet needs within the anti-TNF refractory patient group that presents untapped market opportunities. Strong pipeline and novel mechanisms to treat Crohn’s disease are fuelling the growth of Crohn’s disease treatment market. However, patent expiry of the key drugs and high cost of treatment is expected to hamper the Crohn’s disease treatment market globally. High R&D investment for development of biological drugs and unknown aetiology of the Crohn’s disease further hindering the market growth.

Global Crohn’s disease treatment market is segmented based on, drug class and distribution channel

Based on drug class, Crohn’s disease treatment market is segmented into

Antibiotics

Anti-Diarrheal

Immune System Suppressants

Analgesics

Anti-Inflammatory Drugs

Monoclonal Antibodies

Based on distribution channel, Crohn’s disease treatment market is segmented into

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Others

Crohn’s disease treatment market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. Growth in biologics development unfolded the opportunities for the new market players as they are most commonly used in Crohn’s disease treatment. Market players are focusing on to develop new products that can treat Crohn’s disease. For instance, mongersen, is investigational therapy for the treatment of crohn’s disease, is being developed by Celgene Corporation in phase 3 clinical trials. Considering the foreseen factors Crohn’s disease treatment market is projected to have a lucrative opportunity for market players.

Geographically Crohn’s disease treatment market is divided into five key regions, i.e. North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America expected to contribute major share owing to increase in R&D activity and biologics approval to treat autoimmune disease. Furthermore, increase in prevalence and incidence of the Crohn’s disease are expected to drive the growth of the market. According to Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation of America 700,000 have crohn’s diseases in between 1992-2004, and 74% increase in doctor office visits due to crohn’s disease. Asia-Pacific region is expected to create significant growth opportunities for the market players owing to develop infrastructure, R&D activities related to biologics and increase in prevalence of Crohn’s disease in the region. Developing countries such as India and China expected to show the fastest growth owing to increase in R&D investment and healthcare expenditure in these countries

Some of the market players in Crohn’s disease treatment market are Allergan, Inc. (U.S.), AbbVie Inc., (U.S.), Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (Japan), Bayer AG (Switzerland), UCB S.A. (Belgium), Perrigo Company plc (Ireland), Pfizer Inc. (US), Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (US), and Ferring B.V. (Switzerland) to name a few