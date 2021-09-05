Global Event Management Platforms Market 2019 by Type, Application, Services, Solutions, Industry Statistics, Emerging Trends and Regional Opportunities to 2024

Global Event Management Platforms Market Research Report Forecast from 2019 to 2024

Event Management Platform is used to improve the event planning process by incorporate many tools.

According to this study, over the next five years the Event Management Platforms market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Event Management Platforms business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Event Management Platforms market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The Key Manufacturers covered in this report:

Bizzabo

Cvent

Eventbrite

Gather

Splash

Social Tables

Aventri

Arlo

RegOnline

Eventtia

EventsAIR

Planning Pod

ClearEvent

Attendease

Segmentation by Product Type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Cloud Based

Web Based

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Large Enterprises

SMEs

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

The global Event Management Platforms market has been segmented by region which includes the Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries. The region wise segmentation ensures that the customers attain utmost knowledge of the Event Management Platforms market trends in each region and hence can plan accordingly to gain the maximum market share.

Some Major TOC Points:

Global Event Management Platforms Market Report (Status and Outlook) 2019

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.2 Event Management Platforms Segment by Type

2.3 Event Management Platforms Market Size by Type

2.4 Event Management Platforms Segment by Application

2.5 Event Management Platforms Market Size by Application

3 Global Event Management Platforms by Players

3.1 Global Event Management Platforms Market Size Market Share by Players

3.2 Global Event Management Platforms Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Event Management Platforms by Regions

4.1 Event Management Platforms Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Event Management Platforms Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Event Management Platforms Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Event Management Platforms Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Event Management Platforms Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Event Management Platforms Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Event Management Platforms Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Event Management Platforms Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Event Management Platforms Market Size by Countries

6.2 APAC Event Management Platforms Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Event Management Platforms Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Event Management Platforms by Countries

7.2 Europe Event Management Platforms Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Event Management Platforms Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Event Management Platforms by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa Event Management Platforms Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Event Management Platforms Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Event Management Platforms Market Forecast

10.1 Global Event Management Platforms Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

10.2 Global Event Management Platforms Forecast by Regions

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.7 Global Event Management Platforms Forecast by Type

10.8 Global Event Management Platforms Forecast by Application

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Bizzabo

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Event Management Platforms Product Offered

11.1.3 Bizzabo Event Management Platforms Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Bizzabo News

11.2 Cvent

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Event Management Platforms Product Offered

11.2.3 Cvent Event Management Platforms Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Cvent News

11.3 Eventbrite

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Event Management Platforms Product Offered

11.3.3 Eventbrite Event Management Platforms Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Eventbrite News

11.4 Gather

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Event Management Platforms Product Offered

11.4.3 Gather Event Management Platforms Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Gather News

11.5 Splash

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Event Management Platforms Product Offered

11.5.3 Splash Event Management Platforms Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Splash News

11.6 Social Tables

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Event Management Platforms Product Offered

11.6.3 Social Tables Event Management Platforms Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 Social Tables News

…conitnued

