Global Gas Turbine Service Market Research Report 2019 to 2025

In this report, we study the services for gas turbine. Stringent emission regulations for gas turbines and upgradation of aging fleet of gas turbine drive the market for gas turbine Services.

A gas turbine, also called a combustion turbine, is a type of internal combustion engine. It has an upstream rotating compressor coupled to a downstream turbine, and a combustion chamber or area, called a combustor, in between.

The classification of gas turbine services includes heavy duty services and aero-derivative services, and the proportion of heavy duty services is about 79% in 2017, and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2013 to 2017.

Gas turbine services are for power generation, oil and gas and other field. The most proportion of gas turbine services is for power generation, and the revenue in 2017 is about 7.94 billion USD.

Middle East region enjoys largest revenue market share in the world, with a revenue market share nearly 31.8% in 2017. Following Middle East, North America is the second largest place with the revenue market share of 24.9%. North America has large number of existing and aging gas turbines fleet in the U.S. and Canada. Large number of long term service agreements for gas turbine services are also seen this region. In addition, demand for gas turbine services for mechanical drive application for process industry will also drive the market for gas turbines services in North America.

In 2018, the global Gas Turbine Service market size was 16500 million US$ and it is expected to reach 22600 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 4.0% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Gas Turbine Service volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Gas Turbine Service market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions:

United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central and South America.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Top manufacturers/players, sales volume, price, revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player:

General Electric

Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems

Siemens

Wood Group

Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Solar Turbines

MTU Aero Engines

Ansaldo Energia

Sulzer

MAN Diesel and Turbo

MJB International

Proenergy Services

Market by Product Type:

Heavy Duty Services

Aero-Derivative Services

Market by Application:

Power Generation

Oil and Gas

Other

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Gas Turbine Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Gas Turbine Service development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

