Global Meat Substitute Market: Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities, Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022. Key Players are Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) (U.S.), E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S.) and Garden Protein International Inc.

Meat substitutes are alternatives of meat. It closely resembles the chemical characteristics and aesthetic qualities such as taste, flavor, appearance and the basic texture of meat. It is also known as meat analog, mock meat, faux meat and meat alternatives. Thus, it is a general term for the foods made from non-meat (like dairy).
The end users are markets, departmental stores, dietary supplement industry, pharmaceutical industry, residential homes etc. The market for the meat substitutes comprises of vegetarians, vegans, non-vegetarians seeking to decrease their meat intake due to health or ethical reasons and people following certain religious dietary laws.
Market Dynamics:
The following factors are crucial in deciding the fate of the market:
Market Drivers: The recent worldwide ‘go vegetarian’ movement has shifted dietary preferences towards vegan diets. Many people avoid non-vegetarian diets to prevent animal violence, either due to ethical reasons or due to various religious beliefs. The emergence of various animal diseases and adulteration in the meat has also encouraged the acceptance the of the meat substitutes instead of meat.
Market Restraints: The high price of the meat substitutes (due to its high processing expenditures) is the major hindrance to the market.
Market Opportunities: The main market opportunity lies in introducing more packaging innovations and regional variants along with more advertisements to popularize the product and expand the consumer base. Technological advancements would also bring down the manufacturing and processing costs.
Market Segmentation:
The Global Meat Substitute market can be broadly segmented into the following four segments:
By Category
By Source
By Type
By Distribution Channel
Frozen meat substitutes
Refrigerated meat substitutes
Soy-based meat substitutes
Wheat-based meat substitutes
Mycoprotein meat substitutes
Rice based meat substitutes
Milk based meat substitutes
Tofu and tofu Ingredients
Tempeh
Textured vegetable protein (TVP)
Soy products
Seitan
Quorn
Others (like pea protein isolate and lupines)
Super Markets
Hyper Markets
Convenience stores
Departmental stores
Speciality stores
Online purchase
Geographic Analysis:
Europe is the current global leader in the global meat substitute market followed by the Asia-Pacific and North-America respectively. Asia-Pacific is predicted to register the fastest growth rate supported by the large population especially in the countries like India and China. The middle- east countries, Africa and the Latin America are also expected to grow at a steady rate in the forecast period.
Key Players:
Some of the major companies in the market are as follows – Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) (U.S.), E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S.), Garden Protein International Inc. (Canada), Amy’s Kitchen Inc. (U.S.), Morningstar Farms LLC. (U.S.), Quorn Foods Inc.
Report ContentsRegional AnalysisReport Highlights
Global Meat Substitute Market segments
Global Meat Substitute Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities
Global Meat Substitute Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022
Supply & Demand Value Chain
Global Meat Substitute Market – Current Trends
Competition & Major Companies
Technology and R&D Status
Porters Five Force Analysis
Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players
North America
US and Canada
Latin America
Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America
Western Europe
EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)
Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)
Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Russia
Poland
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia and New Zealand
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East and Africa
GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)
South Africa
North Africa
Rest of Middle East and Africa
This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.
Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)
Consumer and Pricing Analysis
Market dynamics of the industry
Market Segmentation
Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value
Recent trends in Global Meat Substitute Market and impact
Research Status and Technology Overview
Extensive Industry Structure Coverage
