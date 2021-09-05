Global Non-Alcoholic Beverages Market: Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities, Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022. Key Players are Drinks Inc., Coca-Cola Company, Dr. Pepper Snapple Group Inc. and Danone

Non-alcoholic beverages contain a minuscule percentage of alcohol, generally less than 0.5 per cent by volume. These beverages include:Juices,Soft drinks,Ready-to-drink coffee,Tea,Energy drinks,Bottled water.Market players are coming up with innovative products sporting numerous health benefits to attract the health freak population. New products which contain less sugar, more healthy alternatives. Consumers have shifted from unhealthy options which contain alcohol to non-alcoholic options.

Market Dynamics:

Many new reports have surfaced which warn the consumers against the use of soft drinks on a regular basis.

Market players have responded by producing healthy alternatives like diet drinks which contain low calories and low sugar content. Many new advanced sport drinks are also being introduced in the market which contain large amount of electrolytes. These sport drinks are becoming popular among sport persons.

Many sport clubs have signed contracts with the market players for the supply of these sport drinks. Many energy drinks are also becoming popular because of the busy lifestyle that the consumers follow. These energy drinks are consumed by students and working individuals to increase focus. Growing industrialization has encouraged the market players to cater to the newly developed taste of different pools of consumers. The counter effects of these health enhancers are also a major cause for concern. The adverse effects of the chemicals used in the production of these beverages is a restraint in the growth of the market.

Market Segmentation:

The market can be segmented by:

Product Type

Sales Distribution Channel

Carbonated beverages

Non-carbonated beverages

Carbonated drinks include

cola beverages or carbonated water, etc.

Non-carbonated drinks include

drinks like juices, tea, coffee, bottled water,etc.

Supermarkets

Hypermarkets

Departmental stores

Mom-and-pop shops

Convenience stores

Geographical Analysis:

North America and Europe are big markets for the market players. Growing disposable incomes in these regions is a major factor for the growing competition in these markets. The Asia Pacific region with huge populations in countries like India and China is also a shining prospect for the key players in the market. The growing demand for the thirst crunching products is also increasing in these regions.

Key Players:

Some of the key players in the market are-Attitude Drinks Inc.,Coca-Cola Company,Dr. Pepper Snapple Group Inc.,Danone,DydoDrinco, Inc.,Nestl S.A.,PepsiCo Inc.,Parle Agro Ltd,San Benedetto

Report ContentsRegional AnalysisReport Highlights

Global Non-Alcoholic Beverages Market segments

Global Non-Alcoholic Beverages Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Global Non-Alcoholic Beverages Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Global Non-Alcoholic Beverages Market – Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players

North America

US and Canada

Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)

Consumer and Pricing Analysis

Market dynamics of the industry

Market Segmentation

Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value

Recent trends in Global Non-Alcoholic Beverages Market and impact

Research Status and Technology Overview

Extensive Industry Structure Coverage

