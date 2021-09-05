Global Online Retailing Market, 2017-2022: Market Size, Forecasts, Trends, and Competitive Landscape

“Global Online Retailing, 2017–2022”, report provides a detailed analysis of both the historic and forecast market data of global retail sales of different product segments in online channel. In addition, it provides an overview of changing shopping trends, the influence of various economic variables on the global online retail industry, technology trends and the competitive landscape across product segments. The report also details major online retailers in each category group globally with their product proposition analysis and market positioning in 2017 along with recent key developments. In-depth analysis of the latest trends in online shopping, covering the factors driving online shopping, consumer insights, market dynamics globally(covering 26 product categories).

While growth in the more mature online regions of the Americas and Europe is beginning to slow, there is still strong growth in the emerging markets, and across all regions online growth will continue to outperform physical retail. Sales are projected to register a CAGR of 15.6% over the forecast period (2017–2022) to reach US$2,436 billion by 2022. Internet penetration, but more importantly the proliferation of smartphones and mobile devices , is driving growth. Total online penetration globally is set to move from 7.2% in 2017 to 10.% in 2022.

Get Sample Copy of this [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2701940

Scope:

The report summarises the common issues facing retailers globally as they face a retail landscape that is changing constantly, and rapidly, and becoming completely unrecognisable from the traditional model that evolved over centuries. Some of the key trends discussed in the report —

— Rapid proliferation of smart devices is propelling the growth of e-commerce.

— Artificial intelligence and radio-frequency identification aid supply chain.

— Global online sales to continue to drive retail growth globally.

— APAC set to overtake the Americas as the largest online market.

— China offers much more growth potential.

— Electricals is the largest online category with the highest penetration.

— Food and grocery set to grow faster than any other sector.

— Amazon dominates in 2017 but faces more competition globally.

— Innovative and smart payment options to drive sales.

— Duty free retailers are embracing online.

Reasons to buy:

– Gain comprehensive knowledge on 26 product categories in Global online retail market and develop a competitive advantage around consumer behavior trends from the start of your supply chain

— Explore novel opportunities that will allow you to align your product offerings and strategies to meet demand by analyzing the vital economic and population trends, and key consumer and technology trends influencing the online retail market

— Investigate current and forecast online trends in each category to identify the best opportunities to exploit

— Analyze the recommended actions to align your marketing strategies with the crucial online trends influencing consumer behavior

— Understand the fastest-growing categories in the market with insights on the performance of individual product categories online from 2012, with forecasts until 2022.

Make an Inquiry before [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2701940

Key Players:

· Amazon

· wayfair

· Dell

· Bluestem Brands

· The Mine

· Netshoes

· 1–800- Flowers .Com Inc

· Hautelook

· Cdiscount

· Peapod

· Zalando

· Otto

· Vente- Privee.com

· cdiscount.com

· Asos

· Ocado

· Dell

· Cool Blue

· Very.co.uk

· JD.Com

· Alibaba

· Vip.com

· Mi

· Zozotown

· DangDang

· OcjJupiter Shop Channel

· JumeiSouq

· Shufersal Online

· Dell

· MarkaVIP

· Namshi

· Asos

· boohoo.com

· Next

· Apple

· Macy’s

· Home Depot

· Walmart

· Best Buy

· QVC

· Kmart

· Target

· Office Depot

· Kohl`s

Key Points from TOC:

Summary

Market summary and forecasts

Key trends

Regional analysis

Sector and category analysis

Competitive landscape

Key strategic partnerships

Definitions

Methodology

Get More Information about this [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-online-retailing-2017-2022-market-size-forecasts-trends-and-competitive-landscape

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Info:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager — Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas — 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884–6817; +912064101019

Email id: [email protected]