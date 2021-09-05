Global Over the Air (OTA) Market 2019 Share, Size, Global Trend, Market Analysis and Forecast to 2025
Over The Air (OTA) (or Over-The-Air) is a standard for the transmission and reception of application-related information in a wireless communications system.
An over-the-air update is the wireless delivery of new software or data to mobile phones and tablets. Wireless carriers have traditionally used over-the-air updates to deploy firmware and configure phones for use on their networks. The initialization of a newly purchased phone, for example, requires an over-the-air update. With the rise of smartphones and tablets, carriers and manufacturers have also turned to over-the-air updates for deploying new operating systems to these devices.
In 2018, the global Over the Air (OTA) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Over the Air (OTA) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Over the Air (OTA) development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Blackberry
Garmin
Harman International
NXP Semiconductors
Verizon Communications
Continental Automotive
Robert Bosch
Infineon Technologies
Nvidia
Qualcomm
Airbiquity
Movimento
Market analysis by product type
Firmware over-the-air (FOTA)
Software over-the-air (SOTA)
Market analysis by market
Telematics Control Unit (TCU)
Electronic Control Unit (ECU)
Infotainment
Safety & Security
Market analysis by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Over the Air (OTA) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Over the Air (OTA) development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
