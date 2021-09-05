Global Patient Chair Market Research Report 2019

In this report, the Global Patient Chair Market market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Patient Chair Market market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Patient Chair is a kind of furniture designed for patients to get better care and rest.

The global Patient Chair market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Patient Chair volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Patient Chair market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Herman Miller

Haworth

KI

Knoll

Stance Healthcare

Flexsteel Healthcare Furniture

Wieland Healthcare

Nemschoff

Kwalu

Krug

Groupe Lacasse

Intereum

Norix Furniture

Parron Hall

Steelcase

Treston

Sunflower Medical

Spec Furniture

Kimball

Champion Manufacturing

Hill-Rom

Wieland

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Manual Chair

Electric Chair

Pneumatic Chair

Segment by Application

Hospital

Home

Other

