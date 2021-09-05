Global Potato Chips Market: Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities, Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022. Key Player are Lay’s, Pringles, Ruffels, Kettle, Herr, Intersnack Group, PepsiCo, Snyder’s-Lance, UTZ, Burtschips, Golden Flake Snack Foods

Potato chips currently represent a predominant part of the snack food and convenience food market in countries across the globe. Owing to their easy availability and cheaper price even for the premium products, potato chips have become popular among all age groups. The market has evolved substantially since its accidental birth in 1853, slowly turning into a multibillion-dollar industry. To meet the changing consumer demand, product innovation has become imperative for market players. The development of newer products with modified flavourings and ingredients is the key to surviving in the global potato chips and crisps market.

Market Dynamics:

A rapidly changing lifestyle coupled with long working hours has forced people to shift from elaborate luncheons to packaged foods and desk snacks. Major driving factors for the global market include growing urbanisation, rise in disposable incomes of consumers, and easy portability of small chips packages. Moreover, the growth of emerging economies and value addition are anticipated to further fuel the market size.

Conversely, rising health consciousness among consumers has encouraged a shift towards healthier alternatives, such as wholegrain crackers and fruits. This is expected to inhibit the global market growth. The availability of potato chips substitutes, like the low-fat and low-sodium chips, pose another major threat to the growth of the market. However, vendors are responding by developing a premium range of healthier potato chips and crisps.

Market Segmentation:

The global potato chips market is fragmented on the basis of taste, flavour and distribution channel.

By Taste

By Flavour

By Distribution Channel

Plain

Salted

Chilli

Flavoured

Barbecue Chips

Salt & Vinegar

Sour Cream & Onion

Spicy Jalapeno

Rotisserie Chicken

Cheddar & Sour Cream

Sweet Onion

Honey Mustard

Ranch

Cheese & Onion

Salt & Pepper

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Independent Retailers

Others

The supermarket/hypermarket segment dominated the global potato chips market in 2016, with more than 70% of the market share.

Geographical Analysis:

Although potato chips are consumed all over the world, their penetration and consumption levels vary widely across the globe. The United States and European regions currently represent the leading markets, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the total market demand. The introduction of new, unique flavours coupled with an ever-increasing demand for fast food is expected to contribute to the market growth during the forecast period. However, the growth rates in these markets have reached maturity whereas emerging markets such as India, China, and Russia are anticipated to show promising growth due to rising urbanization and an increase in the per-capita income.

Key Players:

The market for potato chips is concentrated largely among prominent international players like Lay’s, Pringles, Ruffels, Kettle, Herr, Intersnack Group, PepsiCo, Snyder’s-Lance, UTZ, Burtschips, Golden Flake Snack Foods, Great Lakes Potato Chips, Kettle Foods, Koikeya, Lorenz Bahlsen Snack World, Notions Group, Old Dutch Foods, Popchips, Proper Crisps, Shearer’s Snacks, Tyrrell’s Potato Crisps, and Wise Foods. The competition is stiff, with vendors constantly competing for innovation in terms of flavour, pricing, and brand recognition.

Report ContentsRegional AnalysisReport Highlights

Market segments:

Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Market – Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players

North America

US and Canada

Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)

Consumer and Pricing Analysis

Market dynamics of the industry

Market Segmentation

Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value

Recent trends in Market and impact

Research Status and Technology Overview

Extensive Industry Structure Coverage

