Global Potato Market: Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities, Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022. Key Players are Aviko, Lamb Weston, McCain Foods, and PepsiCo

The potato is the world’s most important root and tuber crop globally. Grown in over 125 countries, potato is a primary source of food in various developing nations. It is not just produced, but it is also imported in developing economies. Cultivation is done by farmers not just for growing it as a food crop, but it also serves as a valuable food security and cash crop. Once harvested, potato finds its use in a number of ways- as a fresh vegetable for cooking purposes, as a raw material to be used in the food processing industry, for its starch content, as an animal feed, and as seed tubers for growing the next crop.

There has been a demand shift from fresh products to processed foods. This is attributed to the increase in urban population- whose income is rising and their corporate life demands quick remedies for food. Despite the heavy and growing demand, constraints come into picture due to the lack of efficient seed systems and threat of diseases and pests.

End-user/Technology:

Potatoes are harvested in regions that have a ‘cool temperature’, that limit the production areas. Loose, moist, and well-drained slightly acidic soil or volcanic upland soils are preferred. Apart from this, storage and transport decisions must also be made according to the life stage and type of tuber. Care should be taken to avoid bruising and to keep a cool temperature. This problem becomes more apparent due to the seasonality in its harvest, in contrast to its year-round demand not just as a fresh vegetable, but in the food processing industry. For this, special type of seeds are first harvested in perfect lab conditions- then grown in the fields to maintain quality.

Market Dynamics:

Being an agricultural commodity, the demand is regulated directly by the government policies that lead to adjustment in prices. Moreover, due to the gap between the seasonal nature of harvest and year-round demand, hoarding becomes a common practice seen as a way to earn more profits. Contrasting the demand for potato as a vegetable used for cooking purpose in the developing nations, the demand in the United States and Belgium stems mainly due to the processing industry.

Market Segmentation:

Segmentation of the global potato market can be done based on the following:

Application

o Fresh vegetable

o Food processing

o Animal feed

o Tuber: used for next year’s harvest

Regional/Geographic Analysis

China is the biggest harvester of potatoes, and the production in China and India accounts for almost one third of the global potato production. Russia, Ukraine and the United States come next- producing about 30 million tonnes, 22 million tonnes, and 20 million tonnes respectively. Although potato production started quite late in Africa (around the turn of the 20th century), it has continually been on the rise- to almost 30 million tonnes in 2013. As for the importers, Belgium stands first, followed by Russia, Netherlands, and Germany.

Key Players:

The key players in the global potato market can be based on the regions, i.e. China and India followed by Russia and the US. As for the usage as a raw material in the food processing industry, Aviko, Lamb Weston, McCain Foods, and PepsiCo are the largest players.

