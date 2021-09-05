Global Potato Protein Market is growing at a CAGR of 4.21%. Key Players are Avebe, Tereos group, WPPZ S.A., Kemin Industries, Cyvex Nutrition, Roquette and AKV Langholt AMBA

A raw potatcontains 79% fat, 17% carbohydrates, 2% protein and negligible fat. Potathas all 9 aminacids and one large baked russet potathas 8 grams of protein or 14% of men’s and 17% of women’s daily allowances. Potatprotein is the dry coproduct of the production of potatstarch, obtained throughout the separation of starch. Its high digestibility and nicely balanced aminacid layout make it quite acceptable for feed applications.

Market Segmentation:

The Global PotatProtein Market is segmented on the following basis:

Based on Product

Low Purity PotatProtein (<70%)

Medium Purity PotatProtein (70%-80%)

High Purity PotatProtein (80%)

Based on Type

Isolates

Concentrates

Based on Application

Food & beverages

Meat

Dairy

Confectionery

Processed foods

Beverages

Sports nutrition

Feed

Market Dynamicsand Growth:

The global Potat Protein market is growing at a CAGR of 4.21%.

The factors driving this market are:

Rise in vegan population,

Consumer concerns regarding food allergens in products

Nutritional profile of potatproteins

Rising demand for healthy, nutritious and gluten-free products

Consumer demand for clean-label products

The major constraints for the growth of the market are:

Companies failing tprovide evidence for the health claims,

Prevention of advertising the nutritional benefits of the product

Low consumer awareness of non-soy proteins

High regulations around sourcing, processing, packaging, and labelingof the products.

There is great scope for improvement in protein consumption through further research and development, as there lies an opportunity for potatprotein market for condition-specific nutrition along with satiety and weight management nutrition.

Regional Outlook:

Based on thegeographical presence, the global potatprotein market is segmented intNorth America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Africa. North America is the primary contributor tthe market because of the growing consumer awareness on the effects of animal proteins and increasing demand for gluten-free products. Europe has the second largest market for potatprotein due tincreased demand for functional proteins and consumer health and safety concerns. Asia-Pacific is expected tbe the fastest growing region because of its increasing population, changing lifestyles and investments from multi-national businesses.

Key players in Global PotatProtein Market:

Major players in the Global PotatProtein Market are Avebe, Tereos group, WPPZ S.A., Kemin Industries, Cyvex Nutrition, Roquette, AKV Langholt AMBA, Royal Ingredients Group, Meelunie BV, PZPNiechlow, Stauber Performance, KMC Ingredient, and Agridient.

Report ContentsRegional AnalysisReport Highlights

Market segments:

Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Market Size & Forecast 2016 t2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Market – Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players

North America

US and Canada

Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)

Consumer and Pricing Analysis

Market dynamics of the industry

Market Segmentation

Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value

Recent trends in Market and impact

Research Status and Technology Overview

Extensive Industry Structure Coverage

