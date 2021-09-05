Global Psoriasis Drugs Market Analysis By Industry Size, Share, Revenue Growth, Development And Demand Forecast To 2022

By 2022, the Global Psoriasis Drugs Market is estimated to reach US$ 20.91 Billion, up from US$ US$ 15.21 Billion 2016, growing at a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period. Psoriasis is a chronic autoimmune disease characterized by epidermal hyperproliferation and dermal inflammation that vary in severity – from minor, localized patches to complete body coverage. This disorder affects 2-4% of the population, making it one of the most prevalent autoimmune diseases worldwide. Psoriasis is also associated with other inflammatory conditions such as an increased risk of psoriatic arthritis, lymphomas, cardiovascular disease, and Crohn’s disease. There is no specific cure for psoriasis. However, various treatments including steroid creams, vitamin D3 cream, ultraviolet light, and immune system suppressing medications such as methotrexate can help control the symptoms.

Market Dynamics

A rapidly growing geriatric population, rising healthcare expenditure, boost in psoriasis R&D investment, and an ever-increasing demand of psoriasis medicines in emerging economies are the key factors propelling the growth of the market. Psoriasis treatment is also surging due to an increasing awareness among people coupled with the high unmet need for efficacious drug and long-lasting therapies. Moreover, the entry of late-stage pipeline products such as Xeljanz and the biosimilar adalimumab by Pfizer is anticipated to further accelerate the growth of the market.

Conversely, the high cost involved in drug development, patent expiry of brand name drugs, increasing availability of generic products, side effects from the systemic and biologics medication, lack of access to healthcare, health insurance issues, and low efficacy of the products are turning out to be the key restraints for the market growth.

Market Segmentation

The global Psoriasis Drugs Market is fragmented on the basis of drug type, route of administration, and target.

Drug Type

Pharmaceuticals

Biopharmaceuticals

Route of Administration

Topical

Systemic (Oral, Intravenous, and Others

Target

Tumour Necrosis Factor (TNF)

Phosphodiesterase Type 4 (PDE4)

Interleukin

Geographical Analysis

The North American region is by far commanding the major share of the global psoriasis drugs market, followed closely by Europe. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as the market with maximum growth potential in the forecast period due to a rise in public and private investments and funds for the development of psoriasis combination therapies.

Key Players

Some of the prominent companies dominating the global Psoriasis Drugs market include Johnson & Johnson (USA), Novartis International AG (Switzerland), Pfizer Inc (USA), Merck and Co. Inc (USA), Celgene Corporation (USA), Janssen Biotech Inc (USA), Stiefel Laboratories Inc (USA), Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (Japan), Amgen (USA), and AbbVie (USA).

