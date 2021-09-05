Global PU Synthetic Leather Market Growing Demand Report 2019 to 2025

Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for PU Synthetic Leather is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly over the next five years, will reach million US$ in 2024, from million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the PU Synthetic Leather in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Kuraray

Toray

Teijin

Bayer

Favini

Sappi

Asahi Kansei

Ducksung

DAEWON Chemical

Filwel

Kolon

Sanfang

Nanya

Wenzhou Imitation Leather

Anhui Anli

Fujian Tianshou

Shandong Jinfeng

Yantai Wanhua

Shandong Tongda

Jiaxing Hexin

Kunshan Xiefu

Huafeng Group

Wenzhou Huanghe

Meisheng Industrial

Xiamen Hongxin

Fujian Huayang

Sanling

Hongdeli

Shandong Friendship

Wangkang Group

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Normal PU Leather

Microfiber PU Leather

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Sports Shoes

Automobile

Furniture

Other

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe PU Synthetic Leather product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of PU Synthetic Leather, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of PU Synthetic Leather in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the PU Synthetic Leather competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the PU Synthetic Leather breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, PU Synthetic Leather market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe PU Synthetic Leather sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.