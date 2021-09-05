Global Retinal Detachment Diagnostic Market Analysis, Trends & Forecast Prediction till 2022

Retinal detachment is a disorder of the eye wherein a layer of tissue at the back of the eye that processes light – pulls away from the tissue around it. It involves a break in the retina that then allows the fluid in the eye to get behind the retina. Since this leads to dysfunctioning of the retina, it can result in permanent vision loss if not treated immediately. A break in the retina can occur due to severely near-sightedness, eye injury or cataract surgery, or a family history of retinal detachment. The symptoms of retinal detachment include-

Flashes of light

Seeing small flecks or threads, known as floaters

Darkening of peripheral (side) vision

Diagnosis of retinal detachment is performed by either looking at the back of the eye with an ophthalmoscope or by ultrasound.

Market Dynamics

The increasing awareness of routine eye examination leads to the rise in the diagnosis of retinal detachment. Government initiatives to improve public health and extended insurance cover accelerate the market growth. Further, an increase in the number of cataract surgeries, myopia and a steadily increasing geriatric population in countries like China are the main market drivers for Retinal detachment diagnostic and therapeutic. However, the lack of equipment and equipping centers to carry out retinal surgery restrains the growth of retinal detachment diagnostic market.

Market Segmentation

The market for retinal detachment is segregated on the basis of retinal detachment type, diagnosis and treatment type. On the basis of detachment type, the market is classified into rhegmatogenous, tractional, and exudative. In terms of diagnosis, the market is segmented into the retinal examination, imaging, fluorescein angiography, fundus photos, visual field test, and others. Imaging tests include ultrasound and others. Ultrasound imaging can be further subdivided into B-scan, A-Scan, and others. Further, in terms of treatments, the market has been segmented into laser surgery, pneumatic retinopexy, scleral buckle, vitrectomy, and others.

Regional/Geographic Analysis

Globally the market for retinal detachment diagnosis is rapidly increasing. Currently, North America is the largest market for the diagnosis due to technological advancement and funding for R&D. Europe is the second highest revenue generating region in the market. Furthermore, Asia Pacific market is expected to be the fastest growing market for retinal detachment treatment. The major factors that are driving the market here include developing healthcare infrastructure, increasing awareness, increasing healthcare expenditure, and growing adoption of new devices and treatment options. However, the Middle East and Africa are expected to grow slower than the global average.

Key Players

The major players for retinal detachment diagnostic market include IMO, Millennium Surgical Corp, ONL Therapeutics, Centervue SpA, Carl Zeiss Meditec Inc., Peek Vision Ltd., Eyenuk Inc, HealPros, LLC, Eyenuk Inc, IRIDEX Corporation, and Optos among others.

