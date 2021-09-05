Global RNAI Technology Market : Global Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast-2020

RNAI Technology or RNA Interference is a process by which a particular gene is inhibited. This results in the related protein being no longer processed. Naturally this occurs for the regulation of certain genes or as defence against viruses. However, in research it is used to check the effect of absence of a gene on the whole organism or cell. The RNAI Technology Market was valued at USAD 986 Billion in 2015 and is expected to reach USAD 3281 Billion by 2020, at a CAGR of 22% between 2015 and 2020.

RNAi is a process in which a certain geneis regulated. It is an important pathway that is used by various organisms. People in thepharmaceutical and biotechnology world are taking an heightenedinterest in RNAi technology, as it is believed to substitute the existing recombinant technology in therapeutics and drug discovery.

Request For Free Sample @ https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10065090

Market Dynamics

The major factors boosting the market of RNAI Technology are as under:

1. One of the major drivers of the RNAI Technology market is the advent of metabolic and genetic disorders such as cancers coupled with the increased research in the field of RNA Therapeutics.

2. The increased application of molecular drug discovery technology in specially for diseases such as cancer has further given a boost to this market.

However, the major restraints to the growth of the RNAI Technology Market are as under:

1. RNA molecules are inherently unstable and immunogenic which poses a problem in research and drug delivery as targeted delivery of the RNA molecules to specified tissues is not possible. This is one of the major challenges which the RNAI market faces.

2. The high initial costs and dearth of skilled professionals and bioinformatics tool are also posing as a roadblock in the development of this market.

3. Stringent FDA regulations and other government regulation are also a hindrance to the growth of the market.

Market Segmentation

The RNAI Technology market is bifurcated on the basis of type of application, therapeutics, tools and region. The further bifurcations for the segments is represented below:

On the basis of Type of Application

o Drug Discovery and Development

o Therapeutics

o Drug Delivery

> Nanoparticle Drug Delivery Technology

> Pulmonary Drug Delivery Technology

> Nucleic Acid Drug Delivery Technology

> Aptamer Drug Delivery Technology

o Others

In this segment nanoparticle drug delivery is the largest sub-segment and aptamer drug delivery is the fastest growing sub-segment.

On the basis of Therapeutics

o Oncology

o Ocular Disorders

o Respiratory Disorders

o Liver Diseases

o Neuronal Disorders

On the basis of Tools

o Design/Software

o Delivery Based

o Monitoring

o Libraries

On the basis of Region

o North America

> Canada

> USA

o Europe

> Germany

> France

> UK

o Asia Pacific

o Middle East and Africa

Geographic Analysis

Geographically the market is segmented into following different regions:North Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa. North America is the largest shareholder in market of RNAI. In North America USA is the major market followed by Canada. This is attributed to the increased application of RNAI in drug discovery and clinical diagnosis and also due to the expansion and presence of the major pharmaceutical and biological companies in the region. North America is followed by Europe in market dominance. In Europe Germany, UK, France are major contributors to the RNAI drug delivery market. However, Asia Pacific is expected to show the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the rising presence and investments by major biotechnology companies in the region which is fuelling the research and development activities in the region and hence boosting the RNAI market.

Buy This Premium Report Now @ https://www.kennethresearch.com/report-purchase-id-10065090

Key Players

The key players who are driving the market of RNAI Technology and determine its future are: Affymetrix Inc. (U.S.), Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (U.S.), GE Healthcare (U.S.), Illumina Inc. (U.S.),Marina Biotech Inc., Qiagen N.V. (Germany), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Sigma Aldrich (U.S.), Fluidigm Corporation (U.S.),Thermofisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., Isis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Access Pharmaceuticals Inc., Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc., Calondo Pharmaceuticals Inc., RXi Pharmaceuticals Corp., Quark Pharmaceuticals Inc., Silence Therapeutics plc,Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corp., Tacere Therapeutics Inc.Agilent Technologies Inc. (U.S.), PhaseRx Inc., Sirnaomics Inc., and Traversa Therapeutics Inc..

Report Contents Regional Analysis Report Highlights

Market segments

Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Market – Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players

North America

US and Canada

Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)

Consumer and Pricing Analysis

Market dynamics of the industry

Market Segmentation

Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value

Recent trends in Market and impact

Research Status and Technology Overview

Extensive Industry Structure Coverage

Read More @ https://www.kennethresearch.com/report-details/global-rnai-technology-market/10065090

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation.

Contact Us

Name: David

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609