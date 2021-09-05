Global Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT) Market Analysis, Development and Demand Forecast till 2022

Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT) is a form of non-invasive nuclear imaging that uses radioactive tracers and a scanner to record data to determine how organs inside the body work. Data from the SPECT can be used to construct a two dimensional or three dimensional image with the help of a computer. SPECT can be combined with CT and MRI scans to provide detailed metabolic and anatomical information about the human body and this has led to SPECT gaining huge popularity around the world. The use of SPECT in tandem with CT and MRI scans to diagnose cardiac diseases, cancer, brain diseases etc.

Request For Free Sample @ https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10065092

Market Dynamics

Some of the major drivers of growth in this market are demand for SPECT analysis in radiopharmaceuticals, improvements in SPECT imaging technology, rising geriatric population and integration of CT with SPECT. The rapid advancements in nuclear medicine diagnostics study is emerging as a new segment with a huge potential. Continuous improvements in SPECT imaging technology have produced shorter imaging times and greater resolutions. Future advancements in image processing algorithms and hardware technologies are expected to fuel the growth of the SPECT market.

Huge capital investments, shorter half-life of radioisotopes, stringent regulations and reimbursement issues are some of the restraints for the market.

Market Segmentation

The global single photon emission computed tomography (SPECT) market is segmented based on product type, application, end-user and geography.

Segmentation by Product Type

Hybrid SPECT

Standalone SPECT

Hybrid SPECT commands the highest share and is also expected to have higher growth rate than standalone SPECT.

Segmentation by Application

Oncology

Neurology

Cardiology

Other Applications (Lymphoma, Thyroid, Urology, Orthopaedics, Gastroenterology)

Cardiology segment owns an overwhelming majority of the market share. New advancements in the field are making SPECT more attractive for cardiology.

Segmentation by End-User

Hospitals

Imaging Centres

Academic and Research Centres

Hospitals account for the largest share of this segment. Increased adoption of nuclear imaging equipment by hospitals around the world is the primary reason for the larger share owned by hospitals in this segment.

Regional/ Geographic Analysis

North America accounts for the largest market share followed by Europe and Asia- Pacific. Developed markets like North America and Europe are expected to drive the market as SPECT is a new technology with low market penetration. Asia- Pacific is projected to have the highest growth rate primarily due to factors such as rising incidence of chronic diseases, improving research infrastructure, booming population and increasing awareness among physicians and patients.

Buy This Premium Report Now @ https://www.kennethresearch.com/report-purchase-id-10065092

Key Players

Prominent players in the market include Philips, Siemens, GE Healthcare, Hologic Inc., Digirad Corporation, Toshiba Medical systems, Neusoft Medical systems, Carestream, Positron Corporation, CardiArc Ltd., Agfa-Gevaert N.V and Gamma Medica Inc.

Report ContentsRegional AnalysisReport Highlights

Market segments

Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Market – Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players

North America

US and Canada

Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)

Consumer and Pricing Analysis

Market dynamics of the industry

Market Segmentation

Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value

Recent trends in Market and impact

Research Status and Technology Overview

Extensive Industry Structure Coverage

Read More @ https://www.kennethresearch.com/report-details/global-single-photon-emission-computed-tomography-spect-market/10065092

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation.

Contact Us

Name: David

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609