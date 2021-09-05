Global Single Use Medical Device Reprocessing Market to Experience Significant Growth during the Forecast Period 2016-2022

Medical devices are instruments or apparatus used to diagnose and treat any medical condition. These devices can either be meant for single use or can be reusable. So, devices meant for one-time use only are called single use medical devices but some of them can be used multiple times with proper reprocessing. This reprocessing can either be done by a third party or inside the hospital. Single use device reprocessing is gaining popularity and wide acceptance because of the reduction in cost and wastes. It enables the hospitals to eventually use the same device multiple times leading to huge cost savings. SUDs are generally used more in developed countries because it is easier to maintain control over such risky procedures in a developed country.

End-user/Technology

The reprocessing process consists of cleaning, disinfecting, inspecting, sterilizing and then repackaging the device for its reuse. Extreme care is taken during all these processes. The major users of this process are the large hospitals in developed countries who are able to do all this while following all the proper protocols.

Market Dynamics

Single use medical device reprocessing market is still in its nascent stage with only a few major players dominating the entire market. Hospitals all across the globe are feeling the cost pressures due to increase in the cost of medical devices. Hence, the use of SUDs is constantly on the rise. The drivers leading the way forward are: –

Low prices of reprocessed devices

Low medical waste generated

Eco-friendly products

Low barriers to entry

However, the market is still in its nascent phase and faces hurdles due to the following factors: –

Low margins for manufacturers

No check on quality of reprocessed devices in developing countries

Market Segmentation

The market can be segmented by the type of product, class of product, application or by geography. On the basis of

the type of product used, the market is segmented into: –

Biopsy instruments

Catheters

Laparoscopy instruments

Endoscopy instruments

Other reprocessable medical devices

On the basis of class of product, the market is segmented into: –

Class I devices

o Tourniquet Cuffs

o Sequential Compression Sleeves

o Pulse Oximeter Sensors

Class II devices

o Cautery Electrodes

o Microdebriders

o Electrophysiological Cardiac Catheters

o Orthopaedic blades

o External fixation clamps

o Other class II devices

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into: –

General Surgery and Anaesthesia

Arthroscopy and Orthopaedic Surgery

Cardiology

Gastroenterology, Urology, and Gynaecology

On the basis of geography, the market is segmented into: –

North America

Europe

APAC

MEA

Africa

South America

Regional/Geographic Analysis

The USA has the largest healthcare system in the world with 30% of its annual budget spent on health and hence is the largest market for reprocessed medical devices. Other areas are also expected to show growth in the future due to the safety acceptance and cost-effectiveness of reprocessed single use devices. Although some resistances are faced in countries like France and Spain who are not accepting the use of SUDs.

Opportunities

Even though the SUDs is currently being used majorly at large hospitals in the developed countries, the market penetration is expected to increase in even the small hospitals in these developed countries. Also, the market is poised to expand in developing countries due to extreme cost effectiveness and environment sustainability.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the single-use medical device reprocessing market are Hygia Health Services Inc., Centurion Medical Products Corporation, Midwest Reprocessing Centres among others.

Report Contents Regional Analysis Report Highlights

Market segments

Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Market – Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players

North America

US and Canada

Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)

Consumer and Pricing Analysis

Market dynamics of the industry

Market Segmentation

Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value

Recent trends in Market and impact

Research Status and Technology Overview

Extensive Industry Structure Coverage

