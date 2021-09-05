Global Smart Transformers Market will multiply at impressive CAGR of 11.8 by 2022
Smart Transformers are solid state transformers that basically act as building blocks in the electrical distribution grids. Being a dominant piece of the Smart grid, these transformers independently work to maintain contact with smart grid as well as voltage regulation. This leads to remote administration and information provision along with feedback regarding the power supply and transformers itself. They address the energy needs of the smart grid and are frequently in use because of being more power efficient and cost effective. The Smart Transformers Market is forecasted to reach USD 2.6 billion at the offset of 2022, growing at a CAGR of approximately 11.8 from 2017 to 2022.
Market Dynamics
There remain many factors acting as the driving and constraining force for the market.
Driving factors:
More emphasis on Green Energy
Heavy electricity use leading to high production
Rising Regulatory policies
Industrialization
Constraint factors:
High Installation Cost
Regulatory and operational challenges
Heavy investment in terms of power grids
Market Segmentation
The Global Smart Transformers Market is segmented on the basis of the product type, the type of components and applications.
Segmentation based on product type includes Power transformer, Specialty transformer, Distribution transformer and Instrument transformer.
Segmentation based on the type of components includes Converter, Switch and other components.
Segmentation based on Application includes Power distribution Grids, Alternative power generation, electrical vehicle charging station and Traction Locomotives.
Regional/Geographic Analysis
The Smart Transformers Market is segmented into various regions which mainly comprises of North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa. In case of Asia-Pacific, the growth efficiency is projected to be very high. This is because of the fact that the frequency of installed generation and distribution capacity directly leads in the increase of inflated demand for Transformers.
Opportunities
Currently, the need for electricity through the globe remains very high. This high demand results in high production if electricity that contributes majorly to the growth of the Global Smart Transformers market. Other than that, the rapid growth of industrialization, urbanization and power shortage acts as the contributing factor and most promising opportunities for the growth of the associated sector.
Key Players
Some of the major players in the market include:
ABB
Cooper Power Systems
Mitsubishi Electric
Crompton Greaves
General Electric
Siemens AG
The report contains comprehensive analysis on:
Global Smart Transformers Market Segments
Global Smart Transformers Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities
Global Smart Transformers Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022
Supply & Demand Value Chain
Global Smart Transformers Market Current Trends
Competition &Major Companies
Technology and R&D Status
Porters Five Force Analysis
Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players
Regional analysis for Global Smart Transformers Market includes:
North America
US and Canada
Latin America
Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America
Western Europe
EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)
Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)
Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Russia
Poland
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia and New Zealand
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East and Africa
GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)
South Africa
North Africa
Rest of Middle East and Africa
This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides in-depth market segmentation that is derived from extensive product mapping exercises, macro-economic factors and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impacts of all such factors are delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.
Report Highlights:
Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)
Consumer and Pricing Analysis
Market dynamics of the industry
In-depth Market Segmentation
Historical and Projected Market Sizing in terms of volume and value
Recent market trends and Impact Factors
R&D Status and Technology Overview
Extensive Industry Structure Coverage
