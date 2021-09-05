Global Stem Cell Market is expected to reach US$ 14.93 billion by 2022

By 2022, the Global Stem Cell Market is estimated to reach US$ 14.93 billion, up from US$ 9.89 billion in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period. A stem cell is an undifferentiated biological cell that has the potential to develop into specialized cell types in the body. Given their unique regenerative abilities, stem cells offer prospective treatments for neurodegenerative diseases and conditions such as diabetes, heart diseases, and brain injuries. The most widely used stem cell treatment is the transplantation of blood stem cells to treat diseases and conditions of the blood and immune system. In addition to enabling regenerative medicine, stem cell research also promises to enhance drug discovery and development. Important clinical trials are underway and researches continue to explore new avenues for using stem cells in medicine.

End-users

The end-users of the stem cell market are hospitals, cell banks, clinical research laboratories, and academic institutes.

Market Dynamics

The global stem cell market is one of the most promising markets in the field of medicine and is expected to grow even more in the forecast period as stem cells enable cost-effective treatment of many conditions that currently have poor or no treatment. To address the increasing demand for stem cell banking services and regenerative treatment, scientists are engaged in discovering novels methods to produce human stem cells. Factors such as growing awareness related to the therapeutic potential of stem cells in disease management, increase in the patient population, rising investments in research and government support are expected to further accelerate the development of regenerative medicine, thus driving the market growth.

Whilethe market has ample scope for growth, factors such as high cost, regulatory policies, and ethical framework restrain it as well. Moreover, the list of diseases for which stem cell treatment has been proven safe and effective is still very short. Despite these hurdles, stem cell therapy is believed to be the next major advancement in transforming healthcare.

Market Segmentation

The globalstem cellmarket is fragmented on the basis of cell type, therapeutic application, and technology.

Cell Type

Adult Stem Cells

Human Embryonic Stem Cells

Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells

Rat Neural Stem Cells

Therapeutic Application

Musculoskeletal Disorders

Wounds and Injuries

Cardiovascular Diseases

Surgeries

Gastrointestinal diseases

Technology

Stem Cell Acquisition

Stem Cell Production

Stem Cell Cryopreservation

Stem Cell Expansion

Geographical Analysis

The North American region is by far the largest stakeholder in the global stem cell market and is expected to continue its dominance across the globe. The European Market, segmented into the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe, is the second leading market for stem cells. However, due to increasing awareness among the public and advances in technology, the market in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a high rate.

Key Players

Companies like Osiris Therapeutics Inc. (U.S.), NuVasive Inc. (U.S.), AlloSource (U.S.), RTI Surgical, Inc. (U.S.), Medipost Co. Ltd. (South Korea), Anterogen Co. Ltd. (South Korea), Pharmicell Co. Ltd. (South Korea), HolostemTerapieAvanzate(Italy), and JCR Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. (Japan) are some of the key players operating in the global stem cell therapy market.

Report Contents Regional Analysis Report Highlights

Market segments

Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Market – Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players

North America

US and Canada

Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)

Consumer and Pricing Analysis

Market dynamics of the industry

Market Segmentation

Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value

Recent trends in Market and impact

Research Status and Technology Overview

Extensive Industry Structure Coverage

