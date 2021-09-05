Global Stem Cell Service Market Size is projected to be Around US$ 295 Billion By 2022

The Global Stem Cell Service Market was valued at US$ 121 Billion in 2016 and is expected to reach US$ 295 Billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 25.5% during the forecast period. The CAGR of the developed countries is expected to be comparatively less than the emerging markets such as India and China, as recent developments such as a lenient regulatory framework and a very much large diseased population have made them an excellent prospect and an unchartered territory to look in for.

Stem cells are the ‘building blocks of life’ and has an undifferentiated cell that has the potential to develop into any type of cell in the body. Stem cells have the potential of converting cells of various tissues. Stem cells which are able to convert into every cell in the body are called totipotent. Embryonic stem cells are totipotent. There are also stem cells that can convert into many but not all types of cells. They are called multi-potent. Stem cells from post-natal (after birth) tissues, the very famously called Adult Stem Cells – are multi-potent.

Market Dynamics

The global stem cells market is one of the most favourable markets in the field of life sciences at present and is forecasted to boom up in the coming years as stem cells enable cost-effective treatment of many conditions that currently have poor or no treatment. Several other future potentials are as under:

Treat 80 life-threatening diseases with cord blood stem cells (HPC)

Potential to regenerate damaged tissues and organs by stimulating the body to heal itself (MSC)

Market Segmentation

The market for stem cells is categorized on the basis of cell types and technology. The cells type segment includes adult stem cells, human embryonic stem cells, induced pluripotent stem cells, rat neural stem cells and very small embryonic-like stem cells. Adult stem cells are further divided into hematopoietic stem cells, mesenchymal stem cells, neuronal stem cells, dental stem cells and umbilical cord cells. The adult stem cells hold the highest share in the global stem cells market, while the market share of induced pluripotent stem cells is expected to grow in the coming years. The technology segment is divided into stem cell acquisition, stem cell production, stem cell cryopreservation, and stem cell expansion sub-segments.

Regional/Geographic Analysis

In accordance with geography, the global market for stem cells is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. The global stem cells market is dominated by North America, followed by Europe. With 30% of the market, the USA holds the majority of share. However, due to increasing awareness among the public and advances in technologies, the market in the Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a high rate.

Key players

Some of the major players in the market include Aastrom Biosciences Inc., Advanced Cell Technology, Athersys, Cytori Therapeutics Inc., Invitrogen, etc.

