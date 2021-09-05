Global Telecom Service Assurance market: Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Global Telecom Service Assurance market enhances end user experience by improving service quality. With the growth in network technologies, cloud based computing, Data services etc. the need to monitor the Quality of service, measure the rate of degradation and detect traffic information also arose. Therefore, Global Telecom Service Assurance market currently enjoys two digit annual growth.

Market Dynamics

Global Telecom Service Assurance market is driven by cost savings, growing subscriber base and optimisation. Network performance monitoring is growing at highest CAGR because of its ability to measure irregularities in network connection besides measuring Quality of Service. Likewise, Professional Services is also growing at a substantial rate, this service is born out of the need to install, plan, operate and maintain telecom service assurance software.

The challenges include resistance to change/replace the existing operational model, adapt new technologies, invest and bear the high instalment cost associated with it. Another concern that exists is the Data Privacy issue while operating with the legacy systems and enterprises.

Market Segmentation

The Global Telecom Service Assurance market can be segmented on the basis of: Deployment Type, Solutions, System, Service and Organization size. On the basis of Solutions, it is of two types, Software and Services. Services are in turn divided into System Integration, Maintenance, Consulting and Operations.

Deployment types can be segregated into On-Premise and Hosted. On the basis of System, Telecom Service Assurance comprises of Workforce Management, Probe Monitoring, Fault and Network Management etc. Highest growth can be attributed to Managed Services segment; this is because of IT and Business Processes outsourcing by small and medium enterprises (SMEs), which helps then to focus on their core business and not on IT Operations.

Regional/Geographic Analysis

North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific are the Global Telecom Service Assurance Markets. North America currently accounts for highest market share and its expansion is driven by innovative solutions that standardize the business models of LTE networks. Asia Pacific region promises highest market growth in the upcoming years. The reason for this exponential growth in Asia Pacific region is because of its huge customer-subscriber base. Also, there exists operational complexities owing to its diverse population and network lines; therefore there lies the need and opportunity for standardization in APAC region too.

Opportunities

The major challenge that the service providers face is that of standardization, due to presence of many vendors. Also, the providers are looking for support and integration. The competition in developed regions is also very much, therefore, there exists immense opportunities in standardizing and streamlining the services. Another silver lining is the emergence of new and complex technologies which can be served be telecom service assurance market.

Key Players

Some of the major players in the market include CA Technologies, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Company, Nokia Corporation, IBM, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Ericsson, NetScout Systems Inc., Spirent Communications PLC etc.

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

