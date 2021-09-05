Global Vehicle Toll Collection And Access System Market will multiply at impressive CAGR by 2022 & Top Key Players are Schneider Electric, Siemens, Robert Bosch, 3M, Feig Electronics etc

The rapid technological progress in toll collection systems in the European and American continents has led to the speedy growth of the Global Vehicle Toll Collection and Access System Market. The manufacturing, installation and servicing of software and hardware parts required for the same, comes under this market. Electronic Toll Collection systems enable collection of toll payments electronically, leading to almost nonstop toll collection and traffic monitoring.

The market for technology supported Vehicle Toll Collection Systems, has come a long way since the introduction of Road tolls in Europe where large scale development happened in Italy, France, Spain and Portugal. While the need for toll collection grew out from the initial concept of compensating construction expenses for motorway networks and bridges, the simultaneous improvement in technology had an impact in the market for such systems.

Market Dynamics

The market is growing for various types of software that enable Vehicle toll collection – RFID-Based Electronic Toll Collection Systems, DSRC-Based Electronic Toll Collection System, Video Analytics-Based Electronic Toll Collection System and GNSS/GPS-Based Electronic Toll Collection System are few examples.

Electronic Toll Systems are growing all around the world now. The rising popularity may be owed to the fact that most ETC lanes are less expensive to build and operate than traditional toll collection methods.

Market Segmentation

The Global Vehicle Toll Collection and Access System Market can be divided into:

Highway

Urban

Other

Urban toll ways are typically facing rapid growth in many of the developing countries, with most of them have already adopted certain technological aspects. The current developing interest in ETC systems derives from proposals in a number of countries to introduce urban toll ways and using the net toll receipts to hopefully recover the sunk cost of capital investment plus an acceptable profit margin for the financial risk.

Geographic Analysis

The market is divided on the basis of geography:

European Union

United States

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Major growth has been observed in the European Union as well as the United States. The recent growth in production and consumption of these systems in countries like China and Japan is quite noticeable. Countries like India are catching up in terms of demand, where the first interoperable RIFD-based electronic toll system was rolled out on the Ahmedabad-Mumbai National Highway in 2013.

Key Players

Following are the key players in the market:

Schneider Electric, Siemens, Robert Bosch, 3M, Feig Electronics, Denso, Xerox, Thales Group, Hitachi, Efkon AG, Magnetic Autocontrol, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, TRMI Systems, Mark IV Industries, TransCore, Nedap, Automatic Systems-IER Group

Report Contents Regional Analysis Report Highlights

Market segments

Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Market – Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players

North America

US and Canada

Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)

Consumer and Pricing Analysis

Market dynamics of the industry

Market Segmentation

Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value

Recent trends in Market and impact

Research Status and Technology Overview

Extensive Industry Structure Coverage

