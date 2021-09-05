Greece Smoking Tobacco Market, 2019

“Smoking Tobacco in Greece, 2019”, is an analytical report by GlobalData that provides extensive and highly detailed current and future market trends in the Greek tobacco market. It covers market size and structure along with per capita and overall consumption. Additionally, it focuses on brand data, retail pricing, prospects, and forecasts for sales and consumption until 2028.

Greece supports a substantial domestic cigarette market, although its profile has diminished somewhat as a result of the country’s recent economic problems. The market for smoking tobacco is relatively small. Cigarettes in 2018 accounted for 86.6% of the market, while smoking tobacco accounted for 12.3%.

Get Sample Copy of this [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2701948

Key Players:

· Karelia

· PMI

· BAT

· Imperial Tobacco

· Japan Tobacco

Scope:

– The smoking tobacco market has performed extremely well from a very low base of 75 tons in 1990 to reach 2,361 tons by 2011, before falling back to 1,968 tons in 2014. Volumes improved slightly to 2,140 tons in 2016 and have recently fluctuated.

— Greece is a major producer of smoking tobacco, with Karelia the largest producer.

— Smoking tobacco imports have recorded an erratic upward path, recently benefitting from expansion in the domestic market.

— The economic difficulties that have beset the Greek economy since 2009 have resulted in excise taxes having to be raised as a way to generate revenue, and tobacco excise tax has been a major target.

Reasons to buy:

– Get a detailed understanding of consumption to align your sales and marketing efforts with the latest trends in the market.

— Identify the areas of growth and opportunities, which will aid effective marketing planning.

— The differing growth rates in regional product sales drive fundamental shifts in the market.

— This report provides detailed, authoritative data on these changes — prime intelligence for marketers.

— Understand the market dynamics and essential data to benchmark your position and to identify where to compete in the future.

Make an Inquiry before [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2701948

Key Points from TOC:

Introduction

Executive summary

Definitions

Market context

Tobacco products market, %, 2008 & 2018

Tobacco products market, tons, 2008–2018

Market size and structure

Smoking tobacco consumption, volume, tons, 2008–2018

Per capita consumption for smoking tobacco, 2008–2018

Duty & Non-Duty Paid Volumes, Smoking Tobacco, 2009, 2013 & 2014

Smoking Tobacco: Market Segmentation, 2008–2018

Cigarette Consumption: Manufactured v FCT, 2007–2017

Breakdown by RYO & MYO, 2011–2016

Production and trade

Production, volume, tons, 2007–2017

Imports, volume, tons, 2007–2017

Imports of Smoking Tobacco, 2007–2017

Imports by country of origin, top countries, %, 2017

Exports, volume, tons, 2007–2017

Exports of Smoking Tobacco, 2007–2017

Exports by country of destination, top countries, volume %, 2017

Taxation and retail prices

EU: fine-cut tobacco, tax incidence comparison, 2018

Fine-Cut Tobacco: Retail Prices, 2017

Manufacturers and brands

Manufacturer shares, Volume, %, 2007–2017

Brand shares, volume, Volume, %, 2007–2017

Company profiles

The smoking population

Adult Smoking Prevalence by Gender, %, 2007–2017

Smoking Frequency by Age Group, 2009

Operating constraints

Advertising restrictions

Heath warnings and labeling requirements

Other restrictions

Distribution

Prospects and forecasts

Fine-cut tobacco consumption, volume, tons, 2018–2028

Per capita consumption, grams per year, 2018–2028

Appendix

Get More Information about this [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/smoking-tobacco-in-greece-2019

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Info:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager — Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas — 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884–6817; +912064101019

Email id: [email protected]