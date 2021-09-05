Hepatitis B Treatment Market: By Drug Class, Distribution Channel, Industry Growth Analysis, Trends, Dynamics, Drivers, Geographic Segmentation, and Key Players

Hepatitis B Treatment Market

Hepatitis-B is also known serum hepatitis which is an infectious disease of the liver caused by Hepatitis-B virus (HBV). Hepatitis B is classified into two types namely, acute and chronic. In this condition, the virus interferes with the hepatocytes and the liver became inflamed. Hepatitis-B is commonly caused through parenteral contacts such as blood, body fluids, and sexual intercourse. Hepatitis-B virus is unable to cross the skin or mucous membrane. People with Lymph proliferative disease, Acquired Immuno Deficiency Syndrome (AIDS), and people treated with immunosuppressant drugs and haemodialysis patients are easily develop an infection with Hepatitis-B Virus. The symptoms of the Hepatitis B do not develop until after a few weeks of exposure. The severity in Hepatitis may cause the cirrhosis, liver failure, and hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC). A vaccine is commonly administered to protect people from the infection. Hepatitis B can be prevented by administering the hepatitis B vaccine to newborn babies, avoiding promiscuity and not having multiple sexual partners, and avoiding sharing of injections and razors can also prevent the Hepatitis B infection.

The global Hepatitis B treatment market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR due to increase in the prevalence of Hepatitis B infection. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), chronic hepatitis B virus infection occurs in majority of the infants. Rising awareness regarding hepatitis B treatment, increase in the healthcare expenditure, rise in the funding in research and development activities for hepatitis B treatment, and various pipeline products for Hepatitis B treatment might fuel the global hepatitis B treatment market over the forecast period. However, high cost of the hepatitis B treatment and medications, less effectiveness of antiviral drugs against hepatitis B infection might hamper the growth of global hepatitis B treatment market over the forecast period.

Hepatitis B treatment market segmented on the basis of drug class, route 0f administration, and distribution channel

Based on drug class, hepatitis B treatment market has been segmented into the following:

Chemo Therapy

Immunosuppressant Therapy

Nucleoside Analogue



Based on route of administration, hepatitis B treatment market has been segmented into the following:

Oral

Parenteral

Others

Based on distribution channel, hepatitis B treatment market has been segmented into the following:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Others

Geographically, hepatitis B treatment market is in growing stage, as various government organizations are initiating awareness programs to prevent the hepatitis B infection. Increase in the prevalence of hepatitis B infection and liver cirrhosis might fuel the hepatitis B treatment market. According to the World Health Organization, there are currently 240 million chronic carriers of hepatitis B virus in which approximately 15–25% of carriers will develop cirrhosis, hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), or liver decompensation, and 780,000 will die each year as a result of their infection. Acquisitions and mergers, collaborations, launching of new products, increase in research and development activities, and approvals for new products from various drug regulatory bodies such as U.S. Food and Drug Administration are some strategies followed by various companies to increase their share in global hepatitis b treatment market. For instance, in September 2013, Roche and Inovio Pharmaceuticals collaborated on research, development, and commercialization of Inovio’s highly-optimized, multi-antigen DNA immunotherapies targeting hepatitis B and prostate cancer. Similarly, in July 2015, Benitec Biopharma and Biomics Biotechnologies are announced that Benitec has acquired the full rights to the pre-clinical ddRNAi-based hepatitis B (HBV) therapeutic program, Hepbarna, which was previously under development as a joint venture between the two companies. In addition, in October 2010, U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the Baraclude (Entecavir) for hepatitis B treatment with the decompensated liver disease in adults manufactured by Bristol Myers Squibb. Moreover, various drugs for the hepatitis B treatment in the pipeline also expected to propel the hepatitis B treatment market over the forecast period.

Geographically, the hepatitis B treatment market has been segmented into following regions Viz. North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to hold a dominant share in hepatitis B market owing to increase In the prevalence of hepatitis B infection (according to Centres for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC), approximately 1.4 Million patients in the United States are chronically infected with hepatitis B Virus), rise in the awareness towards the use of noveltechnologies and products for hepatitis B treatment, and increase in the research and development activities are the key factors bolster the hepatitis B treatment market in North America region. Europe holds a key share in hepatitis B treatment market owing to increase in the prevalence of hepatitis B infection (in Russia, the prevalence rate is approximately 3712 cases per 100,000 people), rise in the geriatric population, change in the lifestyle, and increase in the research and development activities might boost the hepatitis B treatment market in Europe region. Asian Pacific is a key region for hepatitis b treatment market attributed to increase in the prevalence of hepatitis B infection (in China, there are 7420 prevalent cases per 100,000 people), rise in the population in Asia Pacific region, and increase in the healthcare infrastructure and healthcare expenditure. Middle East & Africa region expected to exhibit significant growth due to highest prevalence of global hepatitis B infection which is approximately 10,000 prevalent cases per 100,000 people.

Some of the players in hepatitis B treatment market are F. Hoffmann- La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), GlaxoSmithKline, plc. (U.K.), Bristol-Myers Squibb (U.S), Novartis AG (Switzerland), Merck and Co (U.S), Novira Therapeutics Inc. (U.S.), Johnson & Johnson (U.S.), Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (U.S.), Benitec biopharma Ltd. (Australia), Gilead Sciences (U.S.), Cipla Inc. (India), and Biomics biotechnologies (China) to name a few.

In January 2018, Gilead Sciences, Inc announced that the European Commission granted marketing authorization for Vemlidy (tenofovir alafenamide, TAF) for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in adults and adolescents (aged 12 years and older with body weight at least 35 kg)

In December 2017, Cipla received an approval from American health regulator to market Entecavir tablets used in the treatment of HBV infection