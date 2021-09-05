High Purity Silica Sand Global Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global High Purity Silica Sand Market Research Report 2019” New Document to its Studies Database

Silica sand is granular material that contains quartz and minute amounts of coal, clay and other minerals. It is also known as quartz sand and industrial sand, and is largely used in several construction applications. The presence of silica sand on metal materials can be a source of crevice corrosion on those metals. Silica sand is mechanically and chemically purified quartz sand, from which various products are created through hydro classification or thermal treatment.

Silica sand is used for a variety of industrial applications depending on the grain size, refractories, texture and shape of the sample to be used. Applications can range from use as a building product and abrasive, to glass making and even in hydraulic fracturing of oil wells.

The following manufacturers are covered:

SCR-Sibelco

US Silica Holdings

Emerge Energy Services

Fairmount Santrol

Badger Mining Corporation

Hi-Crush Partners

Saint Gobain

Mitsubishi Corporation

Toyota Tsusho

Pioneer Natural Resources

Tochu

EUROQUARZ GmbH

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

99.9~99.95%

>99.95%

Segment by Application

Glass Industry

Gas and Oil Industry (hydraulic fracturing)

Foundry Industry

Construction Industry

Chemical Industry

Others

