Intraosseous Infusion Devices Market- Industry Size, Share and Prospects Professional Report 2016 – 2026

Future Market Insights delivers key insights on the global intraosseous infusion devices market in a new publication titled “Intraosseous Infusion Devices Market: Global Industry Analysis & Opportunity Assessment, 2016–2026”. In terms of revenue, the global intraosseous infusion devices market is projected to register a CAGR of 7.2% during the 10-year forecast period 2016 – 2026. The global intraosseous infusion devices market was valued at US$ 2,553.9 Mn in 2015 and is estimated to be valued at US$ 2,719.3 Mn by 2016 end, reflecting a Y-o-Y growth rate of 6.5%.

Future Market Insights analysts believe that a growing need for immediate vascular access and rising number of emergency cases are expected to boost the overall market growth of the global intraosseous infusion devices market. Other factors powering global demand for intraosseous infusion devices are – expansion of the global medical devices industry and its advancements, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as obesity and cardiac arrests, and rising adoption of intraosseous devices in military and emergency medical services. However, a high possibility of compartment syndrome due to gushing of fluids and drugs into soft tissues; limitations in the case of individuals with severe osteoporosis and hypovolemic conditions; and impediment of IO infusion devices after arrival of vein viewer are factors likely to restrict market growth over the forecast period.

“A key trend defining the global intraosseous infusion devices market is that larger players are concentrating on partnering with other companies to manufacture their products, along with expanding their current inventory by partnering with local companies for warehousing support. Intraosseous infusion devices manufacturers are also increasingly concentrating on branding and marketing along with increasing product penetration through their local distributors.-Analyst, Future Market Insights

Segmentation highlights

The global intraosseous infusion devices market is segmented on the basis of Product Type (B.I.G (Bone Injection Gun), FAST1, EZ-IO, FAST Responder, Intraosseous Needles, Others); Technology (Manual, Automatic); End User (Emergency Medical Services, Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centres, Cardiac Care Centres); and Route of Administration (Sternum, Distal & Proximal Tibia, Distal Femur, Calcaneus, Head of Humerus).

By the end of 2016, the Fast Responder product type segment is estimated to account for 6% market share while the EZ-IO segment is estimated to account for 21.1% market share

The Automatic technology segment is expected to register a significant CAGR of 8.1% over the forecast period complemented by high incremental opportunity of US$ 1,452.9 Mn between 2016 and 2026

The Head of Humerus route of administration segment is expected to register a CAGR of 7.8% with a high incremental opportunity of US$ 624.8 Mn over the forecast period

The Hospitals end user segment is estimated to account for 30.1% market share by the end of 2016 while the Emergency Medical Services segment is anticipated to hold 31.1% market share in 2016.

Regional projections

The global intraosseous infusion devices market is segmented into the seven key regions of North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to dominate the global intraosseous infusion devices market by the end of 2016. The market in North America is estimated to be valued at US$ 705.6 Mn by 2016 end and this is anticipated to increase to US$ 1,489.4 Mn by the end of 2026, registering a CAGR of 7.8% over the forecast period. North America is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.3% in terms of volume over the forecast period. The APEJ market is estimated to account for 22.1% market share by the end of 2016. North America and APEJ collectively accounted for a significant market share in 2015 and are expected to dominate in terms of market share over the forecast period.

Vendor insights

Some of the key players in the global intraosseous infusion devices market featured in the report are Pyng Medical Corp., Cook Medical Incorporated, PerSys Medical, Aero Healthcare, Teleflex, Inc., and Becton Dickinson and Co. The report throws light on the strategies adopted by these companies in terms of enhancing their product portfolio and creating new marketing techniques.