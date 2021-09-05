Lactose-free Infant Formula Market Revenue, Opportunity, Forecast and Value Chain 2018 – 2028

Lactose-free infant formula is manufactured for those infants who have an inability to naturally produce an enzyme which helps in the digestion of lactose. It often leads to abdominal bloating, cramps and diarrhea amongst infants. Hence the demand for lactose-free infant formula which specially caters to the needs of these consumers has grown in demand. The growth of the lactose-free infant formula is also denoted by the development in the healthcare sector. Interest in the development of innovative medical and pharmaceutical products, including baby infant nutritional formulae have also fuelled the demand for lactose-free infant formula.

Rise in the incidence of Lactose Intolerance has triggered the demand for Lactose-free Infant Formula : A rise in the number of working mothers is an important factor currently driving the growth of the infant formula market, which concurrently propels the growth of the lactose-free infant formula market. Since females are taking efforts towards working and following a busy out-of-home life schedule, infant formula is a convenient option, as it can be prepared in lesser time and comprises all the essential nutrients required for the growth of the baby. The rising prevalence of lactose-free infant formula amongst the newborn has led to an increase in the demand for lactose-free intolerant formulae.

Lactose-free infant formula are also blended with other essential nutrients such as iron and vitamin D for babies who are not being breastfed, which are also inclusive of essential amino acids such as DHA (docosahexaenoic acid) and ARA (arachidonic acid), iron and vitamins, which paves a way for the growth of the lactose-free infant formula market. The use of various customized premixes such as the lactose-free infant formula is currently increasing, primarily in developed countries, due to the unique formulation of premixes, coupled with growing consumer awareness regarding the benefits of consuming infant formula which suit the developmental and metabolic state of the baby. The emergence of new technologies for producing lactose-free infant formula have also improved since the past few years. Manufacturers are also expanding the production of lactose-free infant formula, owing to the emergence of various new efficient techniques.

Lactose-free Infant Formula Segmentation : The lactose-free infant formula market can be segmented on the basis of product type, end use, and sales channel. On the basis of nature, the lactose-free infant formula market is segmented into: Organic, Conventional On the basis of indication, the lactose-free infant formula market is segmented into: Starting formula, Follow-on formula, Specialized Formula On the basis of sales channel, the lactose-free infant formula market is segmented into: Direct (B2B), Indirect (B2C), Modern trade, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, Online Retail, Traditional Grocery

Lactose-free Infant Formula Market: Regional Analysis : The rising inclination among customers towards organic forms of lactose-free infant formula, owing to the easy availability of clinical nutrition products in retail has spurred the lactose-free infant formula market growth in the North America region. Mexico and Brazil have some of the key players operating in the lactose-free infant formula market in Latin America, which is a major factor fuelling the demand for lactose-free infant formula in this region. There is increasing adoption of lactose-free infant formula in applications such as clinical nutrition, and dietary supplements in Western European countries such as France, the Netherlands, and Germany. In the Middle East & African region, governments, NGOs, and infant nutritional companies are undertaking various nutritional fortification programs in order to develop fortification solutions to enhance the nutritional content of various infant nutritional products. This will lead to the growth in the lactose-free infant formula sector as well. Lactose-free infant formula and blends also offer a single source of multiple nutrients. Countries in Asia represent vast potential opportunities in terms of demand for lactose-free infant formula, only efforts should be made towards expanding sales channel and raising consumer awareness regarding disorders.

Lactose-free Infant Formula Market: Key Participants : Some of the market participants in the Lactose-free Infant Formula market are: The Danone Company Inc., Abbott International, Nestlé S.A