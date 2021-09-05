Malted Wheat Flour Market Volume Forecast and Value Chain Analysis 2018 – 2028

Market Outlook: Malted rye flour is the flour produced from rye grain which has undergone processing of milling from the whole rye kernel, followed by malting. Malting is a process that converts raw grain into malt, which can be further used for brewing or whiskey making. The processing of a malted grain into flour offers it a completely new set of applications. Malted rye flour finds application as a natural dough conditioner in baking applications, such as dry blends for baked goods, bagels, crackers, pizza crusts and pretzels and seasoning blends. Malted rye flour offers great dough conditioning with improved properties such as better and uniform fermentation, extensibility and machinability. Moreover, malted rye flour, when used in dough for baking purposes, imparts a sweet and aromatic flavour to the end product as well as extends its shelf life. Therefore, consumers of malted rye flour are largely bakers that use this flour for its uniqueness and to bring variations in their product ingredient labels by trying new and innovative baking ingredients.

Malted Rye Flour Utilization Expanding In Bakery Sector Due to Its Unique Flavour Profile: The change in lifestyles has led to a global upsurge in the demand for convenience foods, a category prominently led by bakery products; however, this scenario is accompanied by the saturation of traditional bakery products in regions such as the United States and Western Europe, which register higher consumption rates for convenience foods. In such case, the production of differently-flavored bakery products from unique ingredients such as malted rye flour can increase opportunities for the market to enter back into the growth curve. The fact that malted rye flour can be used efficiently in bakeries as a natural dough conditioner, besides its unique flavour, is largely acknowledged by bakers. Thus, the demand for malted rye flour has been increasing, especially in premium bakery products.

The malted rye flour market has been witnessing a trend of production-on-demand basis, i.e. manufacturers of malted rye flour are offering malted rye flour that can be customized as per consumer specifications. They offer malted rye flour, which is either light or dark in color and varies in flavor, depending on the extent to which the rye is roasted. Despite the unique flavor and properties of malted rye flour, the market is still restrained by limited demand for the product, as a result of which the number of market players is limited. This limitation of players is additionally restrained by the cumbersome production process of malted rye flour as compared to other malted whole grain flours such as wheat and barley.

Malted Rye Flour Market: Segmentation : On the basis of nature, the market has been segmented as: Organic , Conventional. On the basis of application, the market has been segmented as: Food and Beverage, Dough conditioner, Dry blends , Seasoning blends , Others . Malted Rye Flour Market: Key Participants: Malting of rye is difficult and the further processing of malted rye into malted rye flour adds on additional production costs. Therefore, besides Briess Malt & Ingredients Co. and EDME Food Ingredients, there are not many noteworthy participants in the malted rye flour market.

Malted Rye Flour Market: Key Developments: The malted rye flour market is expanding with the emergence of new malted rye flour manufacturing companies. For instance, in October 2017, Breiss Malt & Ingredients Co. announced the expansion of its malting process and installation of the automatic roaster for the better production and packaging of specialty products in Manitowoc. These developments will enhance the company’s malted rye flour production efficiency and meet the specific consumer demands for specialty grain products such as malted rye flour. The other key participant in the malted rye flour market, EDME Food Ingredients, acquired two new EN-XL trailers from Lawrence David in January, 2017. These assets will help the company improve its distribution network in terms of transportation and, in turn, expand the malted rye flour market with better supply chain efficiency.

