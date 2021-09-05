MYASTHENIA GRAVIS DIAGNOSIS AND TREATMENT MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2019 – 2023

New Study On “2019-2023 Myasthenia Gravis Diagnosis and Treatment Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

Global Myasthenia Gravis Diagnosis and Treatment Industry

Myasthenia gravis is a chronic autoimmune disorder in which the person loses control over voluntary muscles. A person with such disease might not be able to breathe properly, lift objects and do activities that require voluntary muscle. The condition arises due to the error in transmission of impulses to muscles, the human body produces antibodies due to immune disorder which affects the healthy tissue. The neuromuscular junction is damaged thereby reducing the effect of neurotransmitter acetylcholine which facilitates the communication between nerve cells and muscles. The rise in geriatric population contributes significantly to the growth of this market as the person above 60 is more prone to such diseases. The government approval for use of monoclonal antibodies for treatment is yet another contributing factor in the growth of the market. The stressful lifestyle of individual and exposure to heat may also lead to myasthenia gravis. The major factor restraining the growth of the market is the high cost of drugs and the significant side effects of immunosuppressant drugs. The research and development in novel drug development will drive the future market for myasthenia gravis drugs.

The market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. North America has the largest market for myasthenia gravis attributed to the presence of a large number of patients in the region. According to myasthenia gravis foundation of America, 20 people out of 100000 suffers from the disease in the US. The region also has the most advanced healthcare infrastructure which is driving the technological advancement in the market. The UK in the European region holds the second place in prevalence ranking after the US, the region also has the well-developed infrastructure for healthcare. The Asia-Pacific region will grow significantly due to the increase in expenditure for procurement of better healthcare infrastructure in near future.

The competition in myasthenia gravis market is tough due to the presence of a large number of market player. The market players are engaged in providing various type of drugs and plasma therapies for the treatment of diseases. Additionally, R&D in the field of novel drugs such as monoclonal antibodies is also the boon for the entire mankind. The key players in the global myasthenia gravis market are Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Argenx SE, Avadel Pharmaceutical PLC, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., CSL Behring, Curavac, Inc, and Cytokinetics, Inc. The companies are engaged in rapid research and development for the development of effective treatment measure for the disease.

The market study of global myasthenia gravis market is incorporated by extensive primary and secondary research conducted by a research team at OMR. Secondary research has been conducted to refine the available data to break down the market in various segments, derive total market size, market forecast, and growth rate. Different approaches have been worked on to derive the market value and market growth rate. Our team collects facts and data related to the market from different geography to provide a better regional outlook. In the report, the country-level analysis is provided by analyzing various regional players, regional tax laws and policies, consumer behavior and macroeconomic factors. Numbers extracted from Secondary research have been authenticated by conducting proper primary research. It includes tracking down key people from the industry and interviewing them to validate the data. This enables our analyst to derive the closest possible figures without any major deviations in the actual number. Our analysts try to contact as many executives, managers, key opinion leaders, and industry experts. Primary research brings the authenticity of our reports.

The report is intended for pharmaceutical companies and researchers in the market, investing companies, government organizations for overall market analysis and competitive analysis.

