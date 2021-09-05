New Research Report Provides Credible Insights on GCC Syringes and Needles Market 2016-2026

The GCC syringes and needles market is projected to register a CAGR of 9.0% between 2016 and 2026, reaching a market valuation of US$ 874.0 Mn by 2026. In a new report titled “Syringes and Needles Market: GCC Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2016 – 2026”, Future Market Insights examines the GCC syringes and needles market and presents useful insights on market performance and key drivers and trends likely to govern the market in the coming 10 years.

Syringes and needles are collectively known as a “Sharps”. Syringes and needles are the most widely used disposables used in various applications such as injections, infusions, and blood or specimen collection. Within applications, the injection or the drug delivery segment is the most popular and leads the syringes and needles market. Syringes and needles are basically made of polymer and glass material. The syringes and needles market in the GCC region is estimated to register a significant growth over the forecast period (2016–2026) due to the growing prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer, chronic intestinal diseases, and hepatic failure. Increase in the economic standards and disposable income of individuals across the region are also positively favouring the growth of the GCC syringes and needles market.

Further, rising adoption and an increasing demand for safety syringes and needles over conventional reusable syringes and needles is expected to boost the growth of the GCC syringes and needles market in terms of value over the forecast period. Increasing instances of diabetes in the GCC region is likely to accelerate the demand for insulin syringes and needles and this is expected to further fuel growth of the overall syringes and needles market. Also, a rise in geriatric population is anticipated to inflate the healthcare service industry and subsequently boost growth of the syringes and needles market.

Rise in self-administration due to the availability of prefilled syringes drives the demand for prefilled disposable syringes and needles. The availability of new drugs through prefilled syringes and needles is likely to present lucrative opportunities for players as well as pharmaceutical manufacturers in the GCC syringes and needles market. A key trend defining the market is that larger players are focusing on enhancing their geographical presence and expanding their customer base by entering into strategic mergers and acquisitions. There is also a rising trend towards the adoption of plastic syringes and needles owing to their inherent benefits over glass syringes.

Market Projections

The polymer syringes and needles segment is expected to project a healthy growth over the forecast period. This segment is estimated to be valued at US$ 359.3 Mn by the end of 2016 and is expected to increase to US$ 858.2 Mn by 2026, registering a CAGR of 9.1% in terms of value over the forecast period. The polymer syringes and needles segment is expected to hold a greater market share than that of the glass syringes and needles segment. Polymer syringes and needles are highly resistant to breakage and come with an affordable price tag over glass syringes and needles. There are also growing regulatory concerns over increased possibilities of injuries and accidents occurring with the use of glass syringes and this is likely to lead to a restrained growth of the glass syringes and needles market in the GCC region over the forecast period.

The disposable syringes and needles segment is anticipated to become the highly potential segment as compared to the reusable syringes and needles segment over the forecast period due to increasing demand of disposable syringes and needles. In terms of volume, the hospital segment is estimated to be valued at 8,936 Mn by 2026, projecting a volume CAGR of 6.8% over the forecast period.

GCC Syringes and Needles Market: Region-wise Segmentation

The GCC syringes and needles market has been segmented into six prominent countries – the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), United Arab Emirates (UAE), Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, and Bahrain. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) market is likely to dominate the GCC syringes and needles market, accounting for maximum revenue share of the market by the end of 2016. Collectively, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Oman markets are expected to account for over 21.2% revenue share of the GCC syringes and needles market by the end of 2016. Among the emerging markets, Kuwait is estimated to exhibit a significant CAGR of 1.7% over the forecast period followed by the Qatar market, due to recent industry developments and favourable trade policies.

Some of the key market players profiled in the GCC syringes and needles market report include Becton, Dickinson & Company, Nipro Corporation, Baxter International Inc., B. Braun, Terumo Corporation, Medtronic PLC., Smiths Group Inc., Abu Dhabi Medical Devices Company, SAAPP (FZC) LLC., and IBN Sina Medical Factory.