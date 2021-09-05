Oil Free Compressor Global Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2024

Scope of the Report:

Oil Free Air Compressors are air compressors specifically developed for applications where air quality is essential for end-product and production processes. Industries such as pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, electronics and textiles cannot risk any chance of oil contamination in their processes. Therefore, it is essential that the compressed air is 100% oil-free. The standard is ISO 8573-1 (2010) certification, in which Class Zero represents the highest air purity. It is the only way to ensure oil-free air for critical processes and with it peace of mind. Outstanding reliability, low maintenance and operating costs make oil-free compressors a sound investment.

Based on technologies, oil free air compressors can be segmented into dry type oil-free and water flooded oil free air compressors. Based on installed motor power, operating power for most oil free air compressors are below 100 HP, with about 82% market share in 2016, based on market sales volume.

At present, the major manufacturers of Oil Free Air Compressors are Atlas Copco, Ingersoll Rand, Sullair, KAESER, Gardner Denver, Fusheng, Hitachi, Kobelco, Boge, etc. The top five of them is holding about 77.11% sales market share in 2016. The principal methods of competition in these markets relate to price, quality, delivery, service and support, technology and innovation.Market players are emphasizing more on product development and product differentiation to acquire competitive advantage, while small players are emphasizing more on the price competition.

The worldwide market for Oil Free Compressor (Oil-Free Compressor, Oil-Free Air Compressor) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.4% over the next five years, will reach 590 million US$ in 2024, from 540 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Oil Free Compressor (Oil-Free Compressor, Oil-Free Air Compressor) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Atlas Copco

Ingersoll Rand

Sullair

KAESER

Gardner Denver

Fusheng

Kobelco

General Electric

Aerzen

Mitsui

Hitachi

Anest Iwata

Nanjing Compressor

Request For Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3719788-global-oil-free-compressor-oil-free-compressor-oil

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Below 50 HP

50-100 HP

Above 100

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Food & Beverage

Electronics

Pharmaceuticals

Oil & Gas

Others

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3719788-global-oil-free-compressor-oil-free-compressor-oil

Table Of Contents:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Oil Free Compressor (Oil-Free Compressor, Oil-Free Air Compressor) Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Below 50 HP

1.2.2 50-100 HP

1.2.3 Above 100

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Food & Beverage

1.3.2 Electronics

1.3.3 Pharmaceuticals

1.3.4 Oil & Gas

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Atlas Copco

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Oil Free Compressor (Oil-Free Compressor, Oil-Free Air Compressor) Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Atlas Copco Oil Free Compressor (Oil-Free Compressor, Oil-Free Air Compressor) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Ingersoll Rand

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Oil Free Compressor (Oil-Free Compressor, Oil-Free Air Compressor) Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Ingersoll Rand Oil Free Compressor (Oil-Free Compressor, Oil-Free Air Compressor) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Sullair

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Oil Free Compressor (Oil-Free Compressor, Oil-Free Air Compressor) Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Sullair Oil Free Compressor (Oil-Free Compressor, Oil-Free Air Compressor) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 KAESER

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Oil Free Compressor (Oil-Free Compressor, Oil-Free Air Compressor) Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 KAESER Oil Free Compressor (Oil-Free Compressor, Oil-Free Air Compressor) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Gardner Denver

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Oil Free Compressor (Oil-Free Compressor, Oil-Free Air Compressor) Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Gardner Denver Oil Free Compressor (Oil-Free Compressor, Oil-Free Air Compressor) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Fusheng

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Oil Free Compressor (Oil-Free Compressor, Oil-Free Air Compressor) Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Fusheng Oil Free Compressor (Oil-Free Compressor, Oil-Free Air Compressor) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 Kobelco

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Oil Free Compressor (Oil-Free Compressor, Oil-Free Air Compressor) Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Kobelco Oil Free Compressor (Oil-Free Compressor, Oil-Free Air Compressor) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued…….

Contact Info:

Name: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Organization: Wiseguyreports

Address: Office No. 528/524, Amanora Chambers, Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar Pune, Maharashtra 411028

Phone: +1 (339) 368 6938 (US) +44 208 133 9349 (UK)

Website: https://www.wiseguyreports.com