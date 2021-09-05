Operational Intelligence Market 2019 Global Key Players, Size, Applications & Growth Opportunities – Analysis to 2025

— Operational Intelligence Market 2019

This report focuses on the global Operational Intelligence status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Operational Intelligence development in United States, Europe and China.

Operational Intelligence (OI) is a real-time dynamic and business analytics solution that delivers greater visibility and insight for businesses. OI is used for real-time capabilities by organizations when they need to take any immediate action like stopping of the business process or making changes in the traditional system. OI helps in analyzing and improving business data by understanding the information highlighting the shortfalls and finding quick and simple ways for responding and tracking the effects. It is simple and flexible and can be easily managed by professionals.

The need for Operational Intelligence (OI) systems is increasing because of the growing workflows and complex planning programs. OI can help any enterprise to do a business in the mobile world, and help in developing various strategies, and monitors customized workflows. All these can ease the access to realtime data for actionable insights. One of the key benefits is that it helps in cessations of work directly and modifies the inventory to ensure that new business orders are kept current on a day-to-day basis. OI further perform the tasks like monitoring utilization, world flow schedules, impacts diagnose trouble codes, and track preventive, helping toward better understanding of the total cost of operation on real-time basis.

The key players covered in this study

Flexeye

Splunk

Starview

Vitria Technology

Axway

Intelligent InSites

Kinaxis

OpsVeda (SAP)

Oversight Systems

Rockshore

Space-Time Insight

SQLsteam

VisionWaves

XMPro

Market analysis by product type

Enterprise Manufacturing Operational Intelligence

Enterprise Operational Intelligence Software

IT Service Intelligence

Enterprise Security

Market analysis by market

Supply chain and logistics

Assembly line quality assurance

Preventive maintenance

Exploration & production optimisation

Smart meter analysis

Market analysis by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Operational Intelligence status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Operational Intelligence development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

