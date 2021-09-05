Partnerships, Licensing, Investments and MandA Deals and Trends in Pharmaceuticals-Q3 2018

GlobalData’s “Partnerships, Licensing, Investments and M&A Deals and Trends in Pharmaceuticals — Q3 2018”, report is an essential source of data and trend analysis on partnerships, licensing, mergers and acquisitions (M&As) and financings in the pharmaceuticals industry. The report provides detailed information on partnership and licensing transactions, M&As, equity/debt offerings, private equity, and venture financing registered in the pharmaceuticals industry in Q3 2018. The report portrays detailed comparative data on the number of deals and their value in the last five quarters, subdivided by deal types, various therapy areas, and geographies. Additionally, the report provides information on the top financial advisory firms in the pharmaceuticals industry.

Data presented in this report is derived from GlobalData’s proprietary in-house Pharmaceuticals eTrack deals database and primary and secondary research.

Scope:

– Analysis of the market trends for the pharmaceutical industry in the global arena.

— Review of deal trends in the cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, ear nose throat disorders, gastrointestinal, genito urinary system and sex hormones, hematological disorders, hormonal disorders, immunology, infectious disease, male health, metabolic disorders, mouth and dental disorders, musculoskeletal, oncology, ophthalmology, respiratory, toxicology, and women’s health segments.

— Analysis of partnerships, licensing, M&As, equity/debt offerings, private equity, and venture financing deals in the pharmaceutical industry.

— Analysis of therapy areas which are very active in terms of venture capital financing, partnerships, licensing agreements, equity/debt offerings, and M&As.

— Analysis of deals based on different payment modes, including upfront and milestone payments, primarily in partnerships and licensing agreements in the pharmaceutical industry.

— Analysis of partnership and licensing deals based on clinical stage of development of products.

— Summary of the pharmaceutical deals globally in the five quarters.

— Information on the top deals happened in the pharmaceutical industry.

— Geographies covered include — North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South & Central America, and the Middle East & Africa.

— League tables of financial advisors in M&As and equity/debt offerings. This includes key advisors such as Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse, and Goldman Sachs.

Reasons to buy:

– Enhance your decision making capability in a more rapid and time sensitive manner.

— Find out the major deal performing segments for investments in your industry.

— Evaluate the types of companies which are entering into partnership or licensing agreements; divesting and acquiring assets.

— Identify companies that are aggressively looking to raise capital in the market

— Evaluate niche therapy areas that are receiving majority of the upfront and milestone payments in the pharmaceutical industry.

— Identify the key venture capitalists, who are financing the pharmaceutical and biotech companies.

— Evaluate the clinical development stages where majority of the partnerships and licensing agreements are happening.

— Do deals with an understanding of how competitors are financed, and the mergers and partnerships that have shaped the pharmaceutical industry.

— Identify growth segments and opportunities in each region within the industry.

— Look for key financial advisors where you are planning to raise capital from the market or for acquisitions within the industry.

Key Points from TOC:

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures

2 Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare, Global, Deal Summary, Q3 2018

2.1 Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare, Global, Deals Analysis, Q3 2018

2.2 Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare, Global, by Type, Number of Deals, Q3 2018

2.3 Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare, Global, by Type, Deal Values, Q3 2018

2.4 Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare, Global, Top Deals, Q3 2018

2.4.1 AbbVie Raises USD6 Billion in Public Offering of Notes

2.4.2 Pfizer Raises USD4 Billion in Public Offering of Notes

2.4.3 Abbott Labs Raises USD4 Billion in Public Offering of Bonds

2.4.4 Affimed to Enter into Co-Development Agreement with Genentech

2.4.5 Consortium of Investors to Acquire Remaining Shares in China Biologic Products for USD3.9 Billion

3 Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare, Global, Deals Summary, by Type

3.1 Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare, Global, M&A, Q3 2018

3.1.1 Top M&A Deals in Q3 2018

3.1.3 Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare, Global, M&A Deals, by Therapy Area, Q3 2017 — Q3 2018

3.2 Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare, Global, Equity Offering Deals, Q3 2018

3.2.1 Top Initial Public Offerings in Q3 2018

3.2.2 Top Secondary Offerings in Q3 2018

3.2.3 Top PIPE Deals in Q3 2018

3.2.4 Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare, Global, Equity Offering Deals, by Therapy Area, Q3 2017 — Q3 2018

3.3 Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare, Global, Venture Capital Deals, Q3 2018

3.3.1 Top Venture Financing Deals in Q3 2018

3.3.2 Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare, Global, Venture Capital Deals, by Stage of Financing, Q3 2018

3.3.3 Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare, Global, Venture Capital Deals, by Stage of Financing, Q3 2018

3.3.5 Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare, Global, Venture Capital, by Therapy Area, Q3 2017 — Q3 2018

3.3.6 Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare, Global, Top Venture Financing Firms, Q3 2017 — Q3 2018

3.3.7 Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare, Global, Top VC Backed Companies, Q3 2017 — Q3 2018

3.5 Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare, Global, Private Equity Deals, Q3 2018

3.5.1 Top Private Equity Deals in Q3 2018

3.5.2 Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare, Global, Private Equity Deals, by Therapy Area, Q3 2017 — Q3 2018

4 Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare, Global, Partnership Deals, Q3 2018

4.1 Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare, Global, Partnership Deals, Q3 2018

4.2 Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare, Global, Partnership Deals, by Therapy Area, Q3 2017 — Q3 2018

4.3 Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare, Global, Partnership Deals, by Upfront & Milestone Payments and Deal Values (US$ m), Q3 2018

4.3.1 Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare, Global, Top Partnership Deals, by Deal Values, Q3 2018

4.3.2 Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare, Global, Top Partnership Deals, by Upfront Payment, Q3 2018

4.3.3 Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare, Global, Top Partnership Deals, by Milestone Payments, Q3 2018

4.5 Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare, Global, Partnership Deals, by Therapy Area, by Upfront & Milestone Payments and Deal Values (US$ m), Q3 2017 — Q3 2018

4.6 Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare, Global, Partnership Deals, by Phase, Number Of Deals, Q3 2017 — Q3 2018

4.7 Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare, Global, Partnership Deals, by Phase, Deal Values (US$ m), Q3 2017 — Q3 2018

4.8 Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare, Global, Partnership Deals, by Phase, by Upfront & Milestone Payments and Deal Values (US$ m), Q3 2017 — Q3 2018

5 Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare, Global, Licensing Agreements, Q3 2018

5.1 Pharmaceutical & Healthcare, Global, Licensing Agreements, Q3 2018

5.2 Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare, Global, Licensing Agreement Deals, Upfront & Milestone Payments and Deal Values (US$ m), Q3 2017 — Q3 2018

5.2.1 Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare, Global, Top Licensing Agreements, by Deal Value, Q3 2018

5.2.2 Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare, Global, Top Licensing Agreements, by Total Upfront Payments, Q3 2018

5.2.3 Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare, Global, Top Licensing Agreements, by Total Milestone Payment, Q3 2018

5.3 Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare, Global, Licensing Agreement Deals, by Therapy Area, Total Deal Value (US$ m), Q3 2017 — Q3 2018

5.4 Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare, Global, Licensing Agreement Deals, by Therapy Area, Upfront Payments Vs Milestone Payments (US$ m), Q3 2017 — Q3 2018

5.5 Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare, Global, Licensing Agreement Deals, by Phase, Total Deal Values (US$ m), Q3 2017 — Q3 2018

5.6 Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare, Global, Licensing Agreement Deals, by Phase, Total Deal Values (US$ m), Q3 2017 — Q3 2018

5.7 Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare, Global, Licensing Agreement Deals, by Phase, Upfront Payments Vs Milestone Payments (US$ m), Q3 2017 — Q3 2018

6 Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare, Global, Deal Summary by Therapy Area

6.1 Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare, Global, Oncology Deals, Q3 2018

6.1.1 Oncology — Deals of the Quarter

6.2 Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare, Global, Central Nervous System Deals, Q3 2018

6.2.1 Central Nervous System — Deals of the Quarter

6.3 Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare, Global, Infectious Disease Deals, Q3 2018

6.3.1 Infectious Disease — Deals of the Quarter

6.4 Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare, Global, Immunology Deals, Q3 2018

6.4.1 Immunology — Deals of the Quarter

6.5 Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare, Global, Metabolic Disorders, Deals, Q3 2018

6.5.1 Metabolic Disorders — Deals of the Quarter

6.6 Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare, Global, Cardiovascular Deals, Q3 2018

6.6.1 Cardiovascular — Deals of the Quarter

6.7 Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare, Global, Gastrointestinal Deals, Q3 2018

6.7.1 Gastrointestinal — Deals of the Quarter

6.8 Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare, Global, Dermatology Deals, Q3 2018

6.8.1 Dermatology — Deals of the Quarter

6.9 Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare, Global, Respiratory Deals, Q3 2018

6.9.1 Respiratory — Deals of the Quarter

6.10 Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare, Global, Ophthalmology Deals, Q3 2018

6.10.1 Ophthalmology — Deals of the Quarter

7 Deal Summary by Geography

7.1 Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare, North America Region, Deals, Q3 2018

7.1.1 North America — Deals of the Quarter

7.2 Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare, Europe Region, Deals, Q3 2018

7.2.1 Europe — Deals of the Quarter

7.3 Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare, Asia-Pacific, Deals, Q3 2018

7.3.1 Asia-Pacific — Deals of the Quarter

7.4 Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare, Rest of the World, Deals, Q3 2018

7.4.1 Rest of the World — Deals of the Quarter

8 Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare, Global, Top Advisors

8.1 Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare, Global Top Financial Advisors, M&A, Q3 2017 — Q3 2018

8.2 Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare, Global, Top Financial Advisors, Equity Offerings, Q3 2017 — Q3 2018

9 Further Information

