"Payments Landscape in Egypt: Opportunities and Risks to 2022", report provides detailed analysis of market trends in the Egyptian cards and payments industry.

The report also analyzes various payment card markets operating in the industry and provides detailed information on the number of cards in circulation, transaction values and volumes during the review-period and over the forecast-period (2018e-22f). It also offers information on the country’s competitive landscape, including market shares of issuers and schemes.

The report brings together GlobalData’s research, modeling, and analysis expertise to allow banks and card issuers to identify segment dynamics and competitive advantages. The report also covers detailed regulatory policies and recent changes in regulatory structure.

This report provides top-level market analysis, information and insights into the Egyptian cards and payments industry, including –

– Current and forecast values for each market in the Egyptian cards and payments industry, including debit and credit cards.

– Detailed insights into payment instruments including credit transfers, direct debit, cards, cash, and cheques. It also, includes an overview of the country’s key alternative payment instruments.

– E-commerce market analysis.

– Analysis of various market drivers and regulations governing the Egyptian cards and payments industry.

– Detailed analysis of strategies adopted by banks and other institutions to market debit and credit cards.

Scope

– The Egyptian government is taking steps to encourage electronic payments. In September 2018 it passed new regulation mandating the use of electronic methods for payment of government fees above EGP100,000 ($5,611.67). Effective from January 2019, cheque and cash payments will be abandoned for payments above the specified limit; a penalty of 10% of the payment value (up to a maximum of EGP10,000 [$561.17]) will be levied on users who fail to submit payments to government agencies by electronic means. The government also plans to launch an e-portal for government services by December 2018 to further promote the use of card-based payments. To support these initiatives it is working to develop the infrastructure needed for the system, which includes internet lines, training of government employees, distribution of point of sale (POS) terminals, and electronic cards.

– Financial inclusion is one of the government’s top priorities, and it has taken steps to bring the large unbanked population into the formal banking system. As part of Arab Financial Inclusion Day (which was held between April 27, 2017 and May 4, 2017) the CBE directed Egyptian banks to make efforts to attract unbanked consumers. Activities included the presentation of banking products in remote areas and offering bank accounts for free or for a minimal fee. Banks such as Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB) allowed individuals to open bank accounts without requiring a minimum balance or administrative fee at its branches and microfinance units across the country. Overall, 80,000 new bank accounts were opened during the program.

– To expand the Egyptian e-commerce market, in 2017 the government launched the National E-commerce Strategy for Egypt in partnership with the UN Conference on Trade and Development and private sector players including Mastercard. The strategy aims to double the number of businesses selling products and services online by 2020. To this end the government has proposed various solutions, including the creation of an e-commerce hub, the launch of a business-to-consumer e-marketplace, and the development of rural e-commerce.

