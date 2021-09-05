Phototherapy Market Analysis, Volume, Growth Factors, Demand, Challenges, CAGR Status and Global Industry Insights by Forecast to 2023

Market Overview

Phototherapy is a treatment involving usages of a special kind of light to treat various skin disorders such as contact dermatitis, atopic dermatitis, seborrheic dermatitis, dyshidrotic eczema, and nummular eczema.

It is also majorly used to treat jaundice occurring in the newborns through a process called photo-oxidation. Similarly, it is also used to increase vitamin D production in the human body, and to ramp up bacteria-fighting systems in the skin.

Acknowledging the kind of expansion, the market perceives currently, Market Research Future (MRFR) in its recently published study report asserts that the global phototherapy market will witness a modest growth by 2023, registering approximately 4.6 % CAGR throughout the forecast period (2017 – 2023).

Industry/Innovations/Related News:

February 28, 2018 -– Clarify Medical (US), developer of a software-controlled home phototherapy system announced the issuance of a patent for its phototherapy light engine technology in the United States. The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office issued a US patent 9,901,747, entitled ‘Phototherapy Light Engine.’

The patent covers a specific, targeted phototherapy device that uses UVB LEDs, reflectors, window filter and thermal management system to optimize therapeutic power and uniformity of narrowband UVB light treatment.

Clarify Medical’s home phototherapy system is the first ever system available in the US using UVB LED technology to treat chronic skin conditions. This innovative technology will improve precision and control over home phototherapy, further improving the outcomes for patients.

Key Players:

Some of the eminent leaders of the market include

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)

GE Healthcare (UK)

Natus Medical Incorporated (U.S.)

Herbert Waldmann GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

Beurer GmbH (Germany)

PhotoMedex, Inc (U.S.)

VIA Global Health (U.S.)

and MTTS ASIA (Vietnam).

Global Phototherapy Market- Segments

MRFR has segmented its analysis into four key dynamics for enhanced understanding.

By Devices: Firefly, Fiber-Optic Blanket, and Fiber-Optic Band among others.

By Indications: Jaundice and Skin Diseases (psoriasis, vitiligo, and other skin diseases among others.

By End-Users: Hospitals & Clinics, Dermatology Center, and Home Care, among others.

Competitive Analysis

The global phototherapy market is fragmented with a large number of players churning the competition. The shortages of dermatologists and effective devices to treat skin issues have opened doors for the therapy and opportunities for the new entrants and leaders alike. The rises of spurious and counterfeit equipment have reduced the total market revenues, displacing standard devices off the market.

Regional Analysis

The North American region is dominating the global phototherapy market. Factors substantiating the market growth include extensive uptake of technologically advanced therapies and associated medical devices, increasing governmental support for R&D activities, and high expenditures for health care.

Besides, the increasing cases of occurrence of infant’s jaundice, psoriasis, and vitiligo foster the market in the region. Furthermore, changing lifestyle and the presence of major players in this region is fuelling the market growth in the region. With the increasing prevalence of skin diseases and disorders, the market is expected to evaluate phenomenally by 2023.

The European region is another lucrative market for phototherapy due to the growing dermatological issues in the region. Further, the growth attributes to the increasing emphasis on the development of advent therapy, rising government support with the increased funding. Besides, the rising numbers of specialty services offered by various healthcare providers provide impetus to the market growth in the region.

Countries such as Germany and France backed by the increasing investment in the healthcare domain majorly drive the growth of the regional market.

The Asia Pacific region is rapidly emerging as a promising market for phototherapy. Increasing occurrences of skin disorders are fostering the market growth. Furthermore, factors such as the increasing demand for advent therapies alongside rapidly developing healthcare technology is expected to lead the market growth in the APAC region.

Countries such as India and South Korea, backed by the rapidly developing the economy and increasing government support are estimated to emerge as the fastest growing Phototherapy Market across the globe.

By Regions: North America, Europe, APAC and Rest-of-the-World.

