Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Market 2019 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Project Portfolio Management (PPM) is the centralized management of the processes, methods, and technologies used by project managers and project management offices (PMOs) to analyze and collectively manage current or proposed projects based on numerous key characteristics.

North America is estimated to hold the largest market share of the overall project portfolio management market in 2018, followed by Europe and APAC. North America is rapidly deploying the PPM solutions due to the dynamic market environment. APAC and Middle East & Africa are also witnessing a record growth in demonstrating and adopting PPM solutions.

In 2018, the global Project Portfolio Management (PPM) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Project Portfolio Management (PPM) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Project Portfolio Management (PPM) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Ca Technologies

Changepoint

Clarizen

HPE

Microsoft

Oracle

Planview

Planisware

SAP

Servicenow

Software AG

Upland

Celoxis Technologies

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Software

Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

ITES and telecommunication

Retail and consumer goods

Manufacturing

Healthcare and life sciences

Government and public sector

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Project Portfolio Management (PPM) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Project Portfolio Management (PPM) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

