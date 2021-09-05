Pyrethroid Market: By Product, Industry Outlook, Trends, Share, Size, Dynamics, Regional Share, Competitor Analysis 2013 to 2017 and Forecast 2018 to 2024

Pyrethroid Market: By Product (Deltamethrin, Bifenthrin, Permethrin, Cyfluthrin, Cypermethrin, Lambda-Cyhalothrin, Others) By Crop Type (Grains and Cereals, Fruits and Vegetables, Turf and Ornamental Plants, Pulses and Oilseeds) By Geography (Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, The Middle East and Africa and Europe) – Market Estimation, Dynamics, Regional Share, Trends, Competitor Analysis 2013 to 2017 and Forecast 2018 to 2024

Market Outline: Pyrethroid Market

Pyrethroid is a special active ingredient in modern pesticides consists of pyrethrum class of pesticides. Pyrethroid insecticides last for a long time in environment especially when they are protected from sunlight.

Market Dynamics: Pyrethroid Market

Major factors driving the growth of pyrethroid market include an increase in crop loss due to weeds, increase in the population demanding for quality food products, rise in awareness about the crop protection, and product approval from U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Moreover, development in agriculture farming practices technology, increase in the use of pyrethroid in materials and chemicals industry, and rise in prices of agriculture products are anticipated to propel the pyrethroid market over the forecast period. However, pending regulatory consents, hazardous effects of pyrethroid are major restraints of pyrethroid market.

Market Scope: Pyrethroid Market

The Pyrethroid Market is classified on the basis of product type, crop type and regions

Based on product type, market is segmented as

Deltamethrin

Bifenthrin

Permethrin

Cyfluthrin

Cypermethrin

Lambda-cyhalothrin

Others

Based on crop type, market is segmented as

Grains and Cereals

Fruits and vegetables

Turf and ornamental plants

Oilseeds and Pulses

Based on region, market is segmented as

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

North America

The Middle East and Africa

Region Overview: Pyrethroid Market

Pyrethroids have wide variety of benefits, used to control insects around 120 types of crops. Review of environmental protection agency stated that use of insecticide is putting the aquatic ecosystem at risk but pyrethroids consists an important element of integrated pest management and resistance management. Many market players are focused on acquisitions, mergers, partnerships, collaborations and new product launches in order to enhance the product portfolio and strengthen the market presence.

Pyrethroid market is segmented as Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and The Middle East and Africa. North America pyrethroid market is expected to expand at a significant growth rate due to rise in food demand, increase in population leads to decrease in arable land, and increase in the production of fruits and vegetables are anticipated to fuel the market. In Europe, due to increase in agriculture farming in Spain, France, and Germany, adoption of newer organic farming practices, and rise in research and development activities for innovation of newer products expected to bolster the pyrethroid market. However, Asia Pacific is an emerging region attributed to high dependence on agriculture farming, increase in preference for high yield with better quality products, and decrease in arable land are anticipated to fuel the pyrethroid market over the forecast period.

Competition Assessment: Pyrethroid Market

Some of the players in pyrethroid market are

Bayer CropScience AG (Germany)

FMC Corporation (U.S.)

Sumitomo Chemical, Co., Ltd (Japan)

DuPont (U.S.)

United Phosphorus Limited (India)

Nufarm Ltd. (Australia)

Syngenta AG (Switzerland)

Monsanto Company (U.S.)

Key Features of the Report:

The report provides granular level information about the market size, regional market share, historic market (2013 to 2017) and forecast (2018 to 2024)

The report covers in-detail insights about the competitor’s overview, company share analysis, key market developments, and their key strategies

The report outlines drivers, restraints, unmet needs, and trends that are currently affecting the market

The report tracks recent innovations, key developments and startup’s details that are actively working in the market

The report provides plethora of information about market entry strategies, regulatory framework and reimbursement scenario

The report analyses the impact of socio-political environment through PESTLE Analysis and competition through Porter’s Five Force Analysis in addition to recent technology advancements and innovations in the market