Recombined Milk Market Market Volume Forecast and Value Chain Analysis 2018 – 2028

Recombined milk is obtained by the addition of water to skim milk powder and then milk fat is separately added to obtain the desired fat and total solids content in the final milk product. Recombined milk can be also prepared by mixing skim milk powder and butter with water. In some cases, a non-diary fat source can be also used to prepare recombined milk. Milk is a perishable product and is also scarce in certain regions of the world and therefore the companies have tried to develop an alternative method to provide a similar product that resembles fresh dairy milk and can provide health benefits. The recombined milk have similar applications as that of the raw milk, and therefore, can be used for the preparation of various other dairy products such as cheese, yogurt, etc.

Extended Shelf-life Property Drives the Sales of Recombined Milk

Milk is a staple commodity that is either directly consumed or is used in the preparation of products such as yogurt, cream, butter, and a variety of other products. Milk is rich in calcium and provides various nutrients, and is consumed since a very long time all across the globe. But due to the rapid rise in the population, the demand for milk is increasing at a very high rate. There are certain countries in Africa that are facing the scarcity of milk, and thus, the use of recombined milk serves as a suitable option as it can be used for the same purposes as that of the raw milk, has long shelf-life, and can be easily transported. The other advantage of using recombined milk is that the health-conscious consumers can add milk fat or other non-diary fat sources according to the requirement. Therefore, the global rise in population and the increase in the consumption of milk are some of the drivers that are anticipated to increase the demand for recombined milk.

The production of skim milk powder and milk fat or other non-diary fat source increases the cost of investment, and thus, is expected to increase the cost of the final product, which is estimated to be economically less feasible to the consumers. Also, the lack of awareness about the use of recombined milk is expected to reduce the demand for recombined milk. Therefore, the cost of the product and the lack of awareness among the consumers might serve as a restraint for the recombined milk market.

Request to Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-9205

Recombined Milk Market Segmentation

The Recombined Milk market can be segmented on the basis of end use, packaging, and sales channel.

On the basis of end use, the Recombined Milk market can be segmented as:

Food Processing Industry

Household

On the basis of packaging, the Recombined Milk market can be segmented as:

Retail Tetra packs Cans

Bulk

On the basis of sales channel, the Recombined Milk market can be segmented as:

Direct Sales/B2B

Indirect Sales/B2C Hypermarkets/Supermarket Convenience Stores Specialty Stores Online Retailers Others



Recombined Milk Market: Opportunities

Asia Pacific region has the highest demand for milk and milk-based products. But the population of Asia Pacific region is rising at a very high rate, and thus, it is estimated that the demand for milk could be more than the production capacity, which is anticipated to create a scarcity of milk. Therefore, the increase in population is expected to serve as a major driver for the recombined milk in the Asia Pacific region. Also, an increase in health awareness and increase in disposable income are some of the other drivers that are anticipated to increase the demand of recombined milk in the Asia Pacific region.

The scarcity of milk in certain countries of Africa is anticipated to serve as an opportunity for the recombined milk manufacturers to establish themselves in the market and strengthen their distribution network.

Recombined Milk Market: Key Participants

Some of the market participants in the Recombined Milk market are:

Nestlé S.A.

Arla Foods Ingredients Group P/S

Fernleaf

Dutch Lady Milk Industries Bhd

Almarai

Gulf & Safa Dairies (ADH) Company (LLC)

Amul

Uelzena eG

Request information about Report Methodology @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/askus/rep-gb-9205