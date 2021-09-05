Research details developments in the Fabric Cutting Machines Market future scenario by 2028

Global Fabric Cutting Machines Market – Overview

In recent years, there has been an increase in the demand for textile products across the globe, which is expected to drive the fabric cutting machines market. This growing demand for fabric cutting machines is expected on the backdrop of changing lifestyle and the increasing per capita income of customers. Fabric cutting machines are used for the pre-production process of sectioning, splitting, carving and cutting a spread into a fabric. In addition, several types of automatics fabric cutting machines have been developed owing to the expansion of the textile industry. Furthermore, the introduction of automatic fabric cutting machines has improved the production output, efficiency and accuracy of work. Fabric cutting machines are normally used for two main operations: final cutting and rough cutting. Fabric cutting is an important part of the textile industry, which has created growth opportunities for the fabric cutting machine market during the forecast period.

Global Fabric Cutting Machines Market – Dynamics

The fabric cutting machines market is expected to grow significantly due to changes in the fashion and textile industry across the globe. The rising popularity of traditional cloth cutting by using laser fabric cutting machines in Asian countries has created growth opportunities for the market. In addition, laser fabric cutting machines have helped customers cut complicated shapes very easily. Furthermore, automatic fabric cutting machines also decrease the loss of fabric material due to the precise cutting operations carried out by machines. In August 2018, Tukatech Inc. launched European eco-certified automatic fabric cutting machines. In May 2018, REXEL Company opened a manufacturing facility for fabric cutting machines and other equipment. Moreover, the fabric cutting machines market is facing problems due to the high installation cost and high power consumption of automatic machines. Moreover, skilled labour is likely to face unemployment following the installation of fabric cutting machines.

Global Fabric Cutting Machines Market – Segmentation

The global fabric cutting machines market is segmented by machine type, product type, cutting type, fabric type and end use. The pricing of fabric cutting machines has been done based on the machine type segment in US$ million, and the volume is considered in terms of the number of units.

On the basis of machine type, the global fabric cutting machines market is segmented into – Manual, Semi-Automatic & Automatic

On the basis of product type, the global fabric cutting machines market is segmented into – Band Knife Cutting,Straight knife Cutting,Round Knife Cutting,Die Cutting,Water Jet Cutting,Laser Cutting & Air Jet Cutting

On the basis of cutting type, the global fabric cutting machines market is segmented into – Rough Cutting & Final Cutting

On the basis of fabric type, the global fabric cutting machines market is segmented into – Woven Fabric, Knitted Fabric & Non-Woven Fabric

On the basis of end use, the global fabric cutting machines market is segmented into – Aerospace Industry, Textile & Apparel Industry, Automotive Industry, Industrial Fabrics, Luggage Industry, Leather Industry, Medical & Others

Global Fabric Cutting Machines Market – Regional Overview

The U.S. market is expected to lead the North America fabric cutting machines market during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific fabric cutting machines market, especially India, China and ASEAN countries, is expected to witness widespread growth. However, the Europe fabric cutting machines market is expected to witness sluggish growth during the forecast period, and the Middle East & Africa fabric cutting market is estimated to witness slow growth.

Global Fabric Cutting Machines Market – Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the fabric cutting machines market are FK Group Srl; Eastman Machine Company; REXEL Company; BRM Lasers; Aeronaut Automation; Spoolex Group; Perfect Laser (Wuhan) Co., Ltd.; Skyknit Equipment Company; Tukatech Inc.; Lohia Corp. Limited; Reliable Corp.; KURIS Spezialmaschinen GmbH; Zhejiang Lejiang Machine Co. Ltd; Kunshan Haijin Machinery Co., Ltd.; Richpeace Mechanical and electrical technology Co., Ltd.; Hashima Co., Ltd. and Yin USA, Inc.