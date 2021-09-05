Savoury Biscuits Market Outlook 2019, Price Trends, Size Estimation, Industry Latest News, Sales, Research Report Analysis and Global Share and Consumption by Forecast to 2022

Market Definition and Key Factors:

Market Research Future (MRFR) has published a report stating that the global savoury biscuit market is anticipated to expand steadily during the assessment period of 2016-2022. Changing lifestyle is inclining the population of developed and developing regions towards consuming ready to eat and packaged food products. Increasing health concerns and trend of maintaining fit body are propelling the consumers towards consumption of savoury products instead of sweet. Hence, augmented demand for savoury convenience food and rapid globalization are leading to the expansion of the global savoury biscuits market. Increased disposable income and changing food habits and tastes of consumers are inducing demand for innovative food products in the global market, which in turn is propelling the expansion of the global savoury biscuits market. Spreading awareness regarding the benefits of organic and low-calorie food products are generating demand for high-fiber savoury biscuits, leading to the expansion of the global savoury biscuits market duirng the forecast period.

Global Savoury Biscuit Market: Key Players:

The prominent players profiled by MRFR that are operating in the global savoury biscuits market are Parle (India), Britannia (India), The East India Company (the U.K.), CEEMEA (the U.K.), Nestlé (Switzerland), Burton’s Foods Ltd. (the U.K.), Lotus Bakeries NV (Belgium), United Savoury Biscuit (the U.K.), Walkers Shortbread Ltd (the U.K.) and Kellogg Co (the U.S.)

Global Savoury Biscuit Market: Industry Updates:

In November 2018, it has been announced by The Drinks Bakery, a leading snack company has secured financial support from BBC hit show Dragon Den’s Deborah Meaden and Peter Jones by presenting the range of Drinks Discuits, savoury biscuits that are produced to be served with specific drinks.

In June 2018, Unilever has announced that it is launching a range of savoury biscuits under the brand name of Mermite. These biscuits are considered to serve as an on-the-go breakfast option for the consumers.

In October 2018, Southern Synergy, a leading snack maker, has recalled multiple batches of its Arnott’s Shapes Originals line of savoury biscuits due to the presence of undeclared allergens. The products that were recalled are barbeque and pizza flavored savoury biscuits.

Global Savoury Biscuit Market: Segmental Analysis

The global savoury biscuits market has been segmented on the basis of type, ingredient, and savoury ingredient. Based on type, the savoury biscuit market has been segmented into crispbread, crackers, baked bites, crispbread, and wafer biscuits. Based on ingredients, the global savoury biscuit market has been segmented into wheat oats, millets, corn, mixed grain, and others. Based on savoury ingredients, the global savoury biscuit market has been segmented into sea salt, cheddar cheese, herbs and spices, and others.

Global Savoury Biscuit Market: Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the global savoury biscuits market has been segmented into four major regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the rest of the world. The North America region commands the major share of the global savoury biscuits market and is likely to retain its dominance over the global market owing to the rapid expansion of food and beverages industry, high demand for savoury products and increased consumption of packaged and ready to eat food products in this region. Changing lifestyle, increased disposable income and inclination towards savoury bakery products are propelling the growth of the savoury biscuits market in the Europe region. Increasing investments by major companies for manufacturing savoury products as a result of high consumer demand and rise in popularity of savoury product as it supports the regional food habits in countries like India are leading to the notable growth of the savoury biscuits market in the Asia Pacific region.