Talent Acquisition Software Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2025

This report studies the global Talent Acquisition Software market, analyzes and researches the Talent Acquisition Software development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like

LinkedIn (Microsoft)

IBM

Cornerstone OnDemand

SAP

Oracle

Ultimate Software

ADP

iCIMS

Insperity

Upwork

WorkDay

Sage People

Peoplefluent

Infor

Saba Software

BetterInterviews

Halogen Software

HireCraft Software

Njoyn

SilkRoad Technology

SumTotal Systems

iSmartRecruit

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

EU

Japan

China

India

Southeast Asia

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-Premises

Cloud-based

Market segment by Application, Talent Acquisition Software can be split into

Small and Medium Business

Large Business

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

Global Talent Acquisition Software Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

1 Industry Overview of Talent Acquisition Software

1.1 Talent Acquisition Software Market Overview

1.1.1 Talent Acquisition Software Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Talent Acquisition Software Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 EU

1.2.3 Japan

1.2.4 China

1.2.5 India

1.2.6 Southeast Asia

1.3 Talent Acquisition Software Market by Type

1.3.1 On-Premises

1.3.2 Cloud-based

1.4 Talent Acquisition Software Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Small and Medium Business

1.4.2 Large Business

2 Global Talent Acquisition Software Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Talent Acquisition Software Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 LinkedIn (Microsoft)

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Talent Acquisition Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.1.5 Recent Developments

3.2 IBM

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Talent Acquisition Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2.5 Recent Developments

3.3 Cornerstone OnDemand

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Talent Acquisition Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.3.5 Recent Developments

3.4 SAP

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 Talent Acquisition Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.4.5 Recent Developments

3.5 Oracle

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 Talent Acquisition Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.5.5 Recent Developments

3.6 Ultimate Software

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 Talent Acquisition Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.6.5 Recent Developments

3.7 ADP

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 Talent Acquisition Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.7.5 Recent Developments

3.8 iCIMS

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 Talent Acquisition Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.8.5 Recent Developments

3.9 Insperity

3.9.1 Company Profile

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4 Talent Acquisition Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.9.5 Recent Developments

3.10 Upwork

3.10.1 Company Profile

3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.10.4 Talent Acquisition Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.10.5 Recent Developments

3.11 WorkDay

3.12 Sage People

3.13 Peoplefluent

3.14 Infor

3.15 Saba Software

3.16 BetterInterviews

3.17 Halogen Software

3.18 HireCraft Software

3.19 Njoyn

3.20 SilkRoad Technology

3.21 SumTotal Systems

3.22 iSmartRecruit

4 Global Talent Acquisition Software Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Talent Acquisition Software Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Talent Acquisition Software Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

4.3 Potential Application of Talent Acquisition Software in Future

4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Talent Acquisition Software

5 United States Talent Acquisition Software Development Status and Outlook

5.1 United States Talent Acquisition Software Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 United States Talent Acquisition Software Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

5.3 United States Talent Acquisition Software Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

6 EU Talent Acquisition Software Development Status and Outlook

6.1 EU Talent Acquisition Software Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 EU Talent Acquisition Software Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

6.3 EU Talent Acquisition Software Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

..…..Continued

