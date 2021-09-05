Temporary Bonding Adhesives Market to Hold a High Potential for Growth by 2028

Temporary Bonding Adhesives Market: Definition and Introduction

Temporary Bonding Adhesives are materials that create a reversible adhesive bond between two surfaces. This bond can be removed (known as deboning) after a set period of time, thus making it temporary in nature. Apart from applications in the industrial sector, temporary bonding adhesives are widely used for temporary bonding of a thin wafer and carrier material in semiconductor manufacturing. Thin wafers used in semiconductor packages are extremely fragile in nature and prone to damages during manufacturing processes. Temporary Bonding Adhesives provide adhesion between thin wafers and a slightly rigid wafer carrier, thereby providing support to the thin wafer and thus, protecting it from breakage, folding or warping during rigorous manufacturing processes. Temporary Bonding Adhesives are manufactured using a variety of chemical compositions, depending on the application they are being designed for and the types of manufacturing processes the semiconductor wafers are expected to go through. Temporary Bonding Adhesives are generally made from materials, such as low temperature waxes, oligomers and polymers of hydrocarbon origin, high temperature thermoplastics and others. Temporary bonding adhesives are expected to not only provide highly reliable adhesion between bonded surfaces, but also withstand difficult manufacturing conditions, such as electroplating, etching, etc. Temporary bonding adhesives should also demonstrate resistance to corrosion and other chemical extremities. Temporary bonding adhesives should also offer ease of application, uniform coating across surfaces, good adhesion to different materials and stability in fluctuating temperature ranges. Similarly, temporary bonding adhesives must also be able to de-bond, without causing damage to either of the two materials and without leaving any remnants on the surfaces. Temporary Bonding Adhesives, thus, essentially make an efficient support system during manufacturing processes.

Considering these aspects of the Temporary Bonding Adhesives, the study of the trends in the Temporary Bonding Adhesives market becomes an important read.

Temporary Bonding Adhesives Market: Segmentation

On the basis of material type, the Temporary Bonding Adhesives market can be segmented into:

Wax

Silicones

Thermoplastics

Modified Epoxy

Others

On the basis of application, the Temporary Bonding Adhesives market can be segmented into:

Semiconductor 3D Integrated Circuits CMOS Image Sensors Light-emitting Diodes (LED) Memory and Logic Chips Others

Manufacturing

Other Industrial

Temporary Bonding Adhesives Market: Dynamics

Growing demand for Temporary Bonding Adhesives is being witnessed as these systems provide effective protection to thin wafers in semiconductor and electronic devices manufacturing. Wafer thinning is gaining increasing application in device manufacturing as the demand grows owing to various benefits, such as heat dissipation, lower electrical resistance, ability of three-dimensional stacking and flexibility of substrate. Temporary bonding adhesives have become a critical requirement given the delicate nature of thin wafers and the importance of their fragile handling. The advancement in materials technology is leading to development of high quality temporary bonding adhesives, which are not only reliably doing their job, but also helping increase manufacturing throughput and improve overall efficiency. All of these benefits, combined with growing end use industry demand will drive growth of the Temporary Bonding Adhesives market.

Temporary Bonding Adhesives Market: Regional Outlook

The demand for Temporary Bonding Adhesives is set to grow at a fast pace in the next five to ten years as the demand for manufacturing of high performance as well as increasingly small and compact electronic devices is expected to grow too. The Asia Pacific region is expected to be a remarkable market for temporary bonding adhesives as it is witnessing rapidly increasing consumer demand for electronic devices. The region has been continuously clocking highest annual smartphone sales in the world and is also home to some of the world’s largest semiconductor device fabrication units. North America is also a large market for Temporary Bonding Adhesives due to its large-scale semiconductor manufacturing industry, high demand for consumer electronic devices and presence of industry leading suppliers of temporary bonding adhesives. China, India, Japan, US, UK and Germany are some of the key countries to watch for in the Temporary Bonding Adhesives market.

Temporary Bonding Adhesives Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants identified across the value chain of Temporary Bonding Adhesives market are: