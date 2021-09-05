Textile Colourant Market is to reach more than US$ 750 Mn by the end of 2026

Global demand for textile colourants was pegged at 5,972 thousand tonnes in 2016. It is projected to increase to 6,248 thousand tonnes in 2017. Demand for textile colourants is anticipated to remain steady on account of growing applications in apparel and automotive industries. Demand is anticipated to remain higher in developing countries, owing to low labour costs and infrastructure development. Asia Pacific accounted for nearly 53% revenue share of the global textiles market in 2014.

Cotton Largest Segment by Fibre Type

By fibre type, cotton remains the largest segment, followed by nylon and polyester. Demand for cotton textile colourants was pegged at 541 thousand tonnes in 2016; this is expected to reach 561.6 thousand tonnes in 2017. Among other fibre types, acrylic is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR.

Reactive Dye Largest Segment by Dye Type

By dye type, the market has been segmented into,

Reactive dye

Acid dye

Direct dye

Disperse dye

Basic dye

Among these, reactive dye accounts for the highest volume share of the market. Over 611 thousand tonnes of reactive dyes were consumed in 2016 – this is projected to increase to over 636 thousand tonnes in 2017. Demand for acid dye, the second largest dye type, is expected to reach 586 thousand tonnes in 2017.

Powdered Textile Colourants Preferred by Manufacturers

On the basis of product form, the global textile colourant market has been segmented into powder, granules, paste, and liquid. Among these, demand for textile colourants in powder form is the highest, with this segment accounting for 663 thousand tonnes in demand.

Apparels Largest Application Segment

By application, the market has been segmented into apparels, household, technical textiles, automotive, and accessories. Demand for textile colourants in apparels is projected to surpass 1065 thousand tonnes in 2017.

China to Lead Demand in APEJ

Asia Pacific excluding Japan remains the largest market for textile colourants globally. Textile colourants consumption in APEJ was estimated at 885 thousand tonnes in 2016; it is expected to grow to 925.5 thousand tonnes in 2017.

China remains the largest consumer of textile colourants in APEJ, accounting for nearly 531 thousand tonnes in 2016. This represents a market opportunity worth US$ 1.34 Bn. China textile colourants market is anticipated to grow at 5.2% in terms of value during the forecast period.

Leading companies profiled by Future Market Insights in its report include Huntsman Corporation, LANXESS AG, KRONOS Worldwide, Inc., Kiri Industries Ltd., Atul Ltd., Allied Industrial Corp., Ltd., Archroma Management LLC, DyStar Group, Standard Colors, Inc., and Dye Systems, Inc.

