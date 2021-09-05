Trends and Opportunities in the Turkish Packaging Industry: Analysis of changing packaging trends in the Food, Cosmetics and Toiletries, Beverages and Other Industries

“Trends and Opportunities in the Turkish Packaging Industry”, report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the Packaging industry in Turkey, as part of our coverage of the industry across 20 countries. It includes Market Overview, Growth in use of Pack Material by Sector, Analysis of Key Packaging Materials, Trends and Future Outlook.

The Turkish packaging industry is set to grow from 52,789.6 million units in 2016 to 59,584.8 million units in 2021, registering a CAGR of 2.5% during 2016-2021. Flexible Packs is the largest packaging type accounting for 17,813.7 million units 2016, while Rigid Metal is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 3.9% during 2016-2021. Growing use of small and convenient packs has significantly driven the consumption of various pack materials especially Flexible Packaging and Rigid Plastics. Furthermore, demand for lighter, strong and easy to stack pack material is on the rise.

Scope

This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the Packaging industry in Turkey, as part of our coverage of the industry across 20 countries. It includes analysis on the following –

– Market Overview: Provides an overview of the usage of different packaging materials across different industries in terms of the number of units, packaging share and growth rates during 2011-2021

– Growth in use of Pack Material by Sector: Provides an overview of the shift in the utilization of various packaging materials across sectors during 2016-2021

– Key Packaging Materials: Includes data and analysis – number of units (Millions), volumes (Million kg/lit/units), growth rates – for five packaging types viz. Rigid Plastics, Rigid Metal, Glass, Paper & Board, Flexible Packaging and Others (other than the afore mentioned five types) during 2016-2021. It also covers:

– Sub-material: Includes Aluminum, Aluminum foil/paper/plastic, Brick, Flexible Plastic, Gable Top, Glass, HDPE, Metal, Paper, Paper & Board, PET, Plastic, Ready Metal Trays, Shaped, Thin-Walled and Others

– Container Type: Includes Aerosol, Jar, Can – Food, Bag/Sachet, Pouch, Tray, Tub, Carton, Film, Tin, Bottle, Box, Blister Pack, Foil, Wrapper, Clamshell, Tube, Can – Composite, Can – Drink, Other Line Items, Sleeve, Can – Paint, Keg/Drum, Cup, Bag-in-Box, Specialty Cosmetic Containers and Others

– Closure Material: Includes Metal, natural, Plastic, Synthetic and Others

– Closure Type: Includes Cap, Twist Off, Prize Off, Foil, Film, Screw Top, Stopper, Dispenser, Flip/Snap Top, Sports Cap, Plastic Tie, Crown, Lever Closure and Others

– Outer Material: Includes Flexible, Paper & Board, Rigid Plastic and Others

– Outer Type: Includes Box, Sleeve, Bag, Shrink Wrap, Blister Pack and Others

– Trends, Case Studies and Future Outlook: Provides an understanding of the ongoing packaging trends in the country – convenience, affordability, multi-packs, eco-friendly etc.- across the five packaging materials. The report also provides a view into the future prospects of the packaging industry. The case studies in each packaging section gives a success example highlighting the packaging innovations, strategies and best practices

Reasons to buy

– Packaging companies and retailers seek the latest information on consumer trends and opportunities to formulate their sales and marketing strategies. There is also demand for authentic market data with a high level of detail. This report has been created to provide its readers with up-to-date information and analysis to uncover emerging opportunities of growth within the CPG market.

– As consumer product demand evolves the dynamics between different packaging types also evolves favoring some packaging types and formats and leaving others increasingly out of line with demand patterns. As a result, understanding the shifting market dynamics is key to ensuring maximum sales in the future.

– The differential growth across different packaging materials and formats drive fundamental shifts in the market. These differentials result from various factors such as changing consumer preferences, regulatory compliance, and innovation within the packaging market

– The report is a unique combination of in-depth qualitative analysis and authoritative packaging data for the years 2011-2021. Each packaging material has detailed data breakdown by packaging type, closure material, closure type, outer material, and outer type.

