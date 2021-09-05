Vehicle Starter Motor Market Technology Growth and Opportunities 2018-2028

The growth in the number of vehicles has led to a continuous increase in the demand for engines over the past few years. This fuelled demand for engines, is, in turn, driving the growth of the vehicle starter motor market. A vehicle starter motor is a component that converts the stored electrical energy in the battery into mechanical power in order to start or crank the engine. The vehicle starter motor distributes the mechanical energy required to rotate the crankshaft for a specified number of cycles. When the crankshaft starts rotating, the engine initiates the procedure of combustion. Moreover, the vehicle starter motor is able to disengage itself once the engine begins to run on its own power.

Before the introduction of the vehicle starter motor technology, earlier engines were started by several other techniques such as gunpowder cylinders, wind-up springs, and human-powered systems such as a detachable crank handle that engaged the front of the crankshaft, to name a few. Therefore, with the advent of technology, vehicle starter motors have been integrated into the operation of engines.

Request to Sample of Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-9289

Vehicle Starter Motor Market: Drivers

The rise in the demand for passenger cars, coupled with the growing preference for M&HCVs for transporting cargo, is expected to spur the demand for vehicle starter motors. Additionally, the application of automotive alternators and starter motors in new segments of vehicles, such as electric and hybrid vehicles, is also set to drive the demand for alternators and vehicle starter motors across the world

However, the increasing efforts being taken by automotive companies to develop and upgrade their component technologies, such as integrated starter generators, in order to abide by the regulations and rules towards the development of fuel efficiency norms by reducing fuel emissions, are likely to hinder the growth of the vehicle starter motor market over the forecast period.

Vehicle Starter Motor Market: Regional Outlook

Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific are key markets for the future, and are expected to provide big opportunities to global vehicle starter motor and alternator companies, owing to the growth in the automotive sector and the rise in the demand for commercial vehicles in these regions. Also, in the past five years, there has been increasing production of vehicles, worldwide, owing to the increasing demand and usage of commercial vehicles. This, in turn, is expected to drive the demand for vehicle starter motors during the forecast period.

During the past few years, automotive vehicles have continued to have strong projections for advancements and market penetration. Western Europe and North America have progressively become the main centers for global brand innovation and development, making these ideal regions to develop new vehicle starter motors with innovative technology.

Vehicle Starter Motor Market: Segmentation

On the basis of type, the vehicle starter motor market can be segmented into:

Electric

Flou-Thru Drive

Gear Reduction

Movable Pole Shoes

Inertia Starters

Pneumatic

Hydraulic

On the basis of component, the vehicle starter motor market can be segmented into:

Armatures

Starter Drive Gears

Shift Forks

Return Springs

Solenoids

Brushes

Others

On the basis of sales channel, the vehicle starter motor market can be segmented into:

OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers)

Aftermarket

On the basis of vehicle type, the vehicle starter motor market can be segmented into:

Passenger Cars

HCVs (Heavy Commercial Vehicles)

LCVs (Light Commercial Vehicles)

On the basis of engine type, the vehicle starter motor market can be segmented into:

Diesel Engines

Gasoline Engines

Request Report for TOC @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-9289

Vehicle Starter Motor Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants/vendors identified in the vehicle starter motor market across the globe are Denso Corporation (Japan), BBB Industries (U.S.), Valeo SA (France), Mitsuba Corporation (Japan), Ningbo zhongwang AUTO Fittings Co., Ltd. (China), BorgWarner Inc. (U.S.), Hella KGaA Hueck & Co. (Germany), Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd. (Japan), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), ASIMCO Technologies Ltd. (China), Unipoint Electric MFG Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), Lucas Electrical Limited (U.K.), Remy International, Inc. (U.S.), Mitsubishi Electric (Japan), and Cummins Inc. (U.S.)