Veterinary Point of Care Market to Witness Robust Expansion throughout the Forecast 2018-2028

In the past decade there has been a tremendous change in veterinary healthcare. Point of care testing has enabled rapid results through non-laboratory settings. The simple nature of veterinary pint of care testing is creating demand in the market. Favorable government policies are expected to argument the growth of the veterinary point of care market during the forecast period. Rise in demand for animal derived food is expected to stir opportunities in the Asia-Pacific region. Other factors such as rise in poultry production, and increase in farm animals along with the rising prevalence of diseases in animals globally is expected to drive the growth of the veterinary point of care market.

Although there have been many advances in the Veterinary point of care market, their uptake has been low. Veterinary point of care testing products is usually designed for uptake in the developed regions. However, the uptake of veterinary point of care products is low in these regions since livestock diseases are often absent in such developed regions. Low adoption of veterinary point of care products is anticipated to hinder the growth of the veterinary point of care market.

Veterinary Point of Care Market: Drivers and Restraints

Increase in adoption of companion animals, growing awareness of animal healthcare, increasing pet healthcare expenditure is driving the growth of the Veterinary Point of care market. Furthermore increase in demand for pet insurance, rising awareness of zoonotic diseases and increasing number of veterinary practitioners is expected to further argument the growth of the veterinary point of care market.

Veterinary Point of Care Market: Segmentation

The global Veterinary Point of Care market is segmented by product type, application, sample type, animal type, end users and region:

Based on the product type, the global Veterinary Point of Care market is segmented into:

Diagnostic Kits

Analyzers

Others

Based on the application, the global Veterinary Point of Care market is segmented into:

Hematology

Infectious Diseases

Others

Based on the sample type, the global Veterinary Point of Care market is segmented into:

Blood

Urine

Others

Based on the animal type, the global Veterinary Point of Care market is segmented into:

Dogs

Cats

Bovine

Swine

Equine

Others

Based on the end users, the global Veterinary Point of Care market is segmented into:

Veterinary Hospitals

Veterinary Clinics

Academic and Research Institutes

Veterinary Point of Care Market: Overview

Veterinary Point of Care market is segmented into product type, application, sample type, animal type, end users and regions. Veterinary Point of Care service provides have a number of products that can be broadly categorized as hematology kits, infectious disease kits and other kits based on application. These veterinary point of care products are available for dogs, cats, bovine animals, swine and others. By product type the veterinary point of care products can be classified as diagnostic kits, analyzers and others. These veterinary point of care products can be used for diagnosis in veterinary hospitals, veterinary clinics and research institutes.

Veterinary Point of Care Market: Regional Outlook

North America is expected to dominate the veterinary point of care market, by region. A number of factors such as increasing companion animal healthcare spending, rising demand for animal derived food products, and increasing awareness of animal healthcare contribute to the driving force of the North America veterinary point of care market. Increasing pet adoption in the Asia Pacific region is expected to assist the growth of the veterinary point of care market in the region significantly in the near future.

Veterinary Point of Care Market: Key Players

Some of the key players that offer Veterinary Point of Care products include, IDEXX Laboratories, LifeAssays AB, Diagon, Abaxis, Biogal, Galed Labs. Acs Ltd, and Bionote, Inc, among many others.