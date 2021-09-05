Wireless Router Market – Key Players, Segmentation, Outlook, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2023

In this report, LP Information studies the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Wireless Router market for 2018-2023.

A wireless router is a device that provides access to the Internet or computers, laptops, and tablets to a network. It allows users to share an Internet connection, files, or printers in a local area network (LAN). In addition, a wireless router connects a LAN to a wide area network (WAN) such as the Internet. A wireless router largely eliminates the need for awkward, unsightly wires, and allows multiple users to connect to a LAN and WAN.

At present, in developed countries, the Wireless Router industry is generally at a more advanced level. The world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in China. The high end products are concentrated in US manufacturer. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more advanced equipment, strong R & D capability, and leading technical level. However, foreign companies’ manufacturing cost is relatively higher, compared with Chinese companies. With the development of Chinese Wireless Router production technology, their share in the international market is increasing, and competitiveness in the international market gradually increases. China’s Wireless Router industry has developed into a national wide status with certain research and production capacity, industry product mix has gradually improved, currently. China has become a large international consumption country of Wireless Router, but the production technology is relatively laggard to produce some low-end product. Although the new production lines are increasing, and the high-end product is still relying on import.

IoT and smart home will drive the development of wireless router in the next few years. The development of smart wireless router would threat the traditional wireless router in the next few years. Despite the presence of competition problems, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Even so, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.

Significant and lasting barriers make entry into this market difficult. These barriers include, but are not limited to: (i) product development costs; (ii) capital requirements; (iii) intellectual property rights; (iv) regulatory requirement; and (v) Transitions’ unfair methods of competition.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field.

Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Wireless Router will register a 7.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 3420 million by 2023, from US$ 2180 million in 2017.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Wireless Router market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Single Band Wireless Routers

Dual Band Wireless Routers

Segmentation by application:

Family or Individual Consumer

Business

Other Application

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:

TP-LINK

D-Link

Cisco

Tenda

Belkin (Linksys)

NETCORE Group (Qihoo 360)

MERCURY

Netgear

FAST

Buffalo

Amped

Edimax

Asus

Huawei

Xiaomi

HiWiFi

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Wireless Router market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Wireless Router market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Wireless Router players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Wireless Router with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Wireless Router submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

