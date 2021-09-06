Agriculture drone Market: Products, Application, Segmentation, Key Players, Major Regions, Trends, Drivers, Policies, and Forecast till 2024

The global agriculture drone market was estimated as USD 193.4 million in 2015 and is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period. The technology is gaining the traction among farmers for better productivity and efficient use of land, water, and fertilizers.

Increasing investments and interest in technology from venture firm to the manufacturers are also anticipated to be enhancing the market demand. Agriculture drones are emerging as a productive sector in commercial drone application industry. The technology includes imaging capabilities, sensors and better materials which are further expected to drive the market.

These drones contributes in taking snapshots of a vast area of fields, providing the important and crucial data related to soil and crops, that further aids in crop management. The drones or UAVs are used for crop monitoring which also enhance yields and further reduces the cost of airplane fly-over filming.

Growing applications have influenced the industry for investing significantly in funding the drone-based startups. The startups in the industry are focusing on developing the software & hardware and the services associated with the UAVs which has accounted for more than 80% of the market.

Based on the products, the market is segregated into rotary blade, fixed wing and hybrid. The fixed wing segment is expected to dominate the market owing to the capabilities of carry heavy payloads, and cover long distance in the long run. Increasing need for inspection and mapping, for monitoring the fields has enhanced industry demand over the forecast period.

The application segment of agriculture drones is segmented into field mapping, variable arte categorization, crop scouting and others. Furthermore, the field mapping application is estimated to dominate the market in 2015 owing to the benefits associated which include analyzing and monitoring the crops for increased yields.

The drones has the capability to precisely spray fertilizers without causing any issues related to over spraying and disturbing soil fertility, further enhancing the crop scouting application market over the forecast period. Additionally, increasing yields and reduction of wastage of crops and pesticides & fertilizers is also anticipated to propel the industry.

Although, stringent regulations and lack of trained pilots is projected to hinder the industry growth over the forecast period. Maintaining the drone as a legal entity and securing the air safety are the major concerns of the industry. Few countries such as Kenya, Nepal have bans or have implemented strict regulations for the applications of UAVs.

The North America region is estimated to dominate the industry in 2016 owing to the increasing implementation of UAVs for enhancing the productivity and rising awareness of precision farming for filed mapping and crop scouting is further anticipated to drive the industry. Asia Pacific region is projected to witness the significant growth over the forecast period. Increasing adoption and investments in R&D for technological developments will benefit the industry.

Trimble Navigation, DroneDeploy, PrecisionHawk, DJI and AeroVironment are some of the major players in the agriculture drones market. The industry players are focusing strategic acquisitions for gaining the competitive market share. Corporate investors such as Syngenta, Monsanto are backing the emerging start-ups for further developments and improvements in drone application fields. Furthermore, the existing players are also projected to face enormous competition lowering the drones market price trend in the forecast period.